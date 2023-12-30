Renders surface of the U.S.-bound Moto G Play (2024); rumored specs include 50MP camera, big battery

Slightly more than one year ago, Motorola released the Moto G Play (2023) featuring low-range specs such as a 6.5-inch HD+ 720x 1600 resolution LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone was the 12nm MediaTek Helio G37 chip. 3GB of RAM was on board along with 32GB of expandable storage. The rear camera array included a 16MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera for extreme close-ups, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device featured a 5MP front-facing camera and a 5000mAh battery.





The next iteration of the phone is coming soon and the Moto G Play (2024) has surfaced in a set of renders created by OnLeaks and SMARTmania . The renders show fairly thick bezels (especially the chin) and the UI is unmistakably Motorola. It appears that the primary camera is getting a nice upgrade to a 50MP image sensor but that will be the only camera on the back. There are no macro and ultra-wide sensors, and even the 2MP depth sensor is gone on the new model. The front-facing camera gets a hike and will be backed by an 8MP sensor.









The display remains the same size at 6.5 inches but offers a higher FHD+ (1080p) resolution; it will still be an LCD panel and will still feature a 90Hz refresh rate. The Moto G Play (2024) will keep the predecessor's 5000mAh battery but the charging speed will be 15W compared to 10W on the previous model. While the new version of the phone replaces the MediaTek Helio chip with an unknown Snapdragon one, it isn't known whether the device will support 5G connectivity.



