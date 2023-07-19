The affordable Motorola Moto G Play 2023 is cheaper than ever at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One of Motorola’s cheapest Android smartphones available in the United States, the Moto G Play (2023) is now more wallet-friendly than ever. More importantly, Amazon has marked the new price of the Moto G Play 2023 as the lowest in 30 days, so it’s definitely worth checking this out if you’re looking for a cheap phone.
Another important piece of information worth adding is that the phone comes unlocked and it works with a wide range of carriers, including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Tracfone, and many others. However, this particular more is not compatible with Xfinity Wireless, Spectrum, and Optimum Mobile.
On the inside, the entry-level device packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor, 3GB RAM, and 32 of internal memory. Other highlights of the phone include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, water-repellent coating, 3.5mm audio jack, and microSD card slot (up to 512GB).
The phone ships with Android 12 right out of the box, but Motorola has yet to confirmed if/when the Moto G Play (2023) will receive its next Android OS update.
Probably the only downside of the phone is that it doesn’t feature 5G support, and for that amount of money, or something very close, there are a couple of alternatives that do include 5G. But other than that, the Moto G Play (2023) is a standard affordable device that can be used as a second phone.
Typically priced at $170, the Moto G Play (2023) is now 35 percent off at Amazon, but make sure that you pick the blue version of the phone, the only one that’s getting such a generous discount.
Another important piece of information worth adding is that the phone comes unlocked and it works with a wide range of carriers, including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Tracfone, and many others. However, this particular more is not compatible with Xfinity Wireless, Spectrum, and Optimum Mobile.
Specs-wise, Moto G Play 2023 doesn’t really stand out. It has a large 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, a triple camera (16MP + 2MP + 2MP), a secondary 5-megapixel selfie camera, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging.
On the inside, the entry-level device packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor, 3GB RAM, and 32 of internal memory. Other highlights of the phone include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, water-repellent coating, 3.5mm audio jack, and microSD card slot (up to 512GB).
The phone ships with Android 12 right out of the box, but Motorola has yet to confirmed if/when the Moto G Play (2023) will receive its next Android OS update.
Probably the only downside of the phone is that it doesn’t feature 5G support, and for that amount of money, or something very close, there are a couple of alternatives that do include 5G. But other than that, the Moto G Play (2023) is a standard affordable device that can be used as a second phone.
Things that are NOT allowed: