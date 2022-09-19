 Motorola’s new moto e22 and e22i promise a lot for less money - PhoneArena
Motorola’s new moto e22 and e22i promise a lot for less money

Motorola
@cosminvasile
In a surprising move, Motorola introduced two affordable handsets over the weekend, the moto e22 and moto e22i. Both are supposed to appeal to customers looking for cheap smartphones that are both stylish and decently specced.

Design-wise, both Motorola smartphones draw inspiration from Apple’s iPhone. Of course, the similarities don’t go beyond form factor, but even so that’s enough to make the moto e22 and e22i stand out from the group of low-priced handsets.

On paper, the moto e22 and e22i seem very decent considering their price. Both come with large 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. You’ll even be able to switch between 90Hz and 60Hz refresh rate if you want your phone’s battery to last longer, or you can enable auto mode.

Photography fans will be pleased to know that the moto e22 and e22i don’t disappoint in that aspect either. They both pack 16-megapixel main cameras, featuring an accurate depth sensor and a front camera for selfies.

Thanks to the Dual Capture feature, the moto e22 allows users to take photos and videos with the front and rear camera at the same time. On the other hand, the moto e22i is packed with the necessary software to provide users with the ability to capture content using the Time Lapse feature.



On the inside, things are a lot less impressive because both phones are powered by the same MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. The main difference between the moto e22 and e22i is the amount of memory. The moto e22i has just 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, while the e22 packs a lot more power thanks to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory.

To highlight the fact that the moto e22i is a cheapest of the two, Motorola included Android 12 Go edition, but the moto e22 runs standard Android 12 right out of the box. It’s also important to mention that both phones are powered by massive 4,000 mAh batteries and comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensors.

As far as availability and price goes, the moto e22 will be launched in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America for €140. It will be available in two colors: Astro Black and Crystal Blue. The moto e22i will arrive in Graphite Gray and Winter White and will be available in Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Latin America for €130.
