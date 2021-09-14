Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
iOS Apple Android

Apple iPhone users trade in their older models more than Android users do

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Consumers trade in more iPhone units than Android models
Today, the day when Apple will unveil the iPhone 13 series, a survey conducted by research firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) of 2,000 smartphone users in the states, reveals that iPhone units get traded in more frequently than Android phones. One-third of the iPhone handsets being used in a trade are being exchanged to reduce the price of an upgrade. That number could be inflated by the iPhone Upgrade Program which allows iPhone users to trade in their iPhone every year for the latest model.

The survey showed that over 35% of iPhone owners who purchased a new or previously used handset over the 12-month period that ended in June had sold or traded in their iOS-powered phone. CIRP found that 30% used the trade-in route while 5% sold their devices. Of the Android users who got rid of their phones during the same time period, 10% decided to trade in their device while 5% found willing buyers.

More Android users end up keeping their old phone with nearly 50% putting it in a drawer, a shoebox, or some other place where they end up collecting dust and taking up space. While these consumers claim that they are saving the phone for "future use" (possibly to keep a table leg balanced), some don't see the value in selling the device or trading it in. It isn't only Android users who do this as 29% of iPhone users keep their phones once they are done using them.

10% of Android users and 5% of iPhone users recycle their phones. Apple has a robot named Daisy that can disassemble 15 different iPhone models at a rate of 200 per hour. 14% of Android phones were lost, stolen, or broken pretty much in line with the 12% of iPhone models that can't be found, were the subject of a theft, or were dropped.

CIRP's survey showed that 84% of iPhone users had a screen that was "perfect" or "scratched but usable" on their old iPhone. This compares to the 76% of Android owners who reported the condition of the screen on their old Android phone. 30% of Android-owning respondents said that their old Android phone runs all day without having to charge it while 23% of iPhone users have said the same thing about their old iOS device.

A poll done by Savings.com showed that 10% of iPhone owners plan on upgrading to an iPhone 13 model. Analyst Gene Munster of Loup Venture said that there are over 400 million active iPhone units that are 3 years of age and older. He expects many of these phones to be traded in for new iPhone 13 models with 5G connectivity, faster chips, longer battery life, and better cameras providing some of the reasons why.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Apple announces tons of new Apple Watch bands; check them out
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple announces tons of new Apple Watch bands; check them out
Apple squeezes the iPhone 11 and both the iPhone 12 and 12 mini 5G in its late 2021 lineup
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple squeezes the iPhone 11 and both the iPhone 12 and 12 mini 5G in its late 2021 lineup
iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max announced with 120Hz, bigger batteries and Pro camera features
by Victor Hristov,  36
iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max announced with 120Hz, bigger batteries and Pro camera features
iPhone, now with up to 1TB storage
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
iPhone, now with up to 1TB storage
When is iOS 15 coming out? Here's the release date and the eligible iPhones
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
When is iOS 15 coming out? Here's the release date and the eligible iPhones
iPhone 13: What's in the box?
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
iPhone 13: What's in the box?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless