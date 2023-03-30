Samsung's Auto Lens Switching feature is now available on more Galaxy phones



Earlier this year Samsung took the Camera Assistant app found on it most recent flagship phones (the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 lines) and pushed it out to other Galaxy handsets . The models that received the app included the Galaxy Note 20 series, the Galaxy S20 line, the Galaxy S21 line, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Per SamMobile , until now, a feature called Auto Lens Switching was limited to the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 lines.





With Auto Lens Switching, the phone decides which lens is the best to use for a particular photo based on the ambient lighting. Turned on by default, the feature switches between a phone's primary and telephoto cameras. Since a telephoto camera allows less light in than a primary camera, if there isn't enough light to use the telephoto camera the phone will use the primary camera and crop the image to create a photo that is zoomed-in.





With the Camera Assistant app, users who prefer that the phone stick with the lens that they selected can disable the Auto Lens Switching feature. An updated version of the app (version 1.1.01.0) brings the Auto Lens Switching feature to the following phones (besides the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 models):



