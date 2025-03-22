Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

More details are leaked about the chip powering the new Huawei Pura X foldable

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors Huawei
A promotion design for Huawei's Kirin chips is shown against the background of a circuit.
Last week we told you that Huawei had introduced its innovative side-opening Pura X foldable which is equipped with a display that uses a unique aspect ratio of 16:10. When Huawei unveiled the phone, it didn't mention the chipset powering the phone which is a shrewd move by the manufacturer because Huawei and the foundry building its chips, SMIC, remain a few generations behind its rivals. The inability of either firm to get its hand on the lithography machine needed to build chips under 7nm is a problem...for now.

As we told you a week ago, Huawei is testing the use of laser-induced discharge plasma (LDP) technology as a substitute for the Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography machines needed to build today's advanced chipsets. Reports out of Dongguan where Huawei is reportedly testing this technology say that the company has been able to duplicate the 13.5nm wavelength needed to mark up silicon wafers with circuitry patterns used to build today's advanced 3nm and 2nm silicon. For now, Huawei is stuck on SMIC's 7nm (N+2) node.

As suspected, it turns out that the Pura X foldable is powered by the Huawei-designed Kirin 9020 application processor. This was discovered after the launch when some media was allowed to partake in a hands-on experience with the device. The SoC debuted last November powering the new Mate 70 flagship series. It features an octa-core CPU made up of one Taishan Big core running at a clock speed of 2.5GHz, three 2.15 GHz Taishan Mid CPU cores, and four 1.53 GHz Cortex-A510 cores. The latter four efficiency CPU cores are from Arm.


I know exactly what you're thinking. How could the heavily sanctioned Huawei get access to one of Arm's CPU cores? After all, the U.K. headquartered Arm has to follow U.S. export controls when it comes to some of its technology. Well, as it turns out, Arm was working on the older Cortex-A510 efficiency core before Huawei was added to the U.S. Entity List in 2020. The big and mid-core CPUs are from Huawei's HiSilicon semiconductor unit. These cores were developed in-house by Huawei under its Taishan brand and are based on Arm's architecture.

Recommended Stories
The GPU being used is Huawei's in-house designed Maleoon 920. Early reports say that the CPU challenges the performance of Qualcomm's flagship chips although the GPU is similar to a mid-range GPU.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts

Latest News

Crowded Air France jet forced to return to Paris after passenger loses his smartphone
Crowded Air France jet forced to return to Paris after passenger loses his smartphone
Getting connected just got way easier for Samsung Galaxy S25 users with an Android tablet
Getting connected just got way easier for Samsung Galaxy S25 users with an Android tablet
Furious iPhone users sue Apple for false advertising of AI capabilities. Were we tricked?
Furious iPhone users sue Apple for false advertising of AI capabilities. Were we tricked?
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
Google accidentally erases many users' Timeline data wiping out years of travel
Google accidentally erases many users' Timeline data wiping out years of travel
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless