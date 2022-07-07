 Hidden code reveals three new At a Glance features for Pixel handsets - PhoneArena
Hidden code reveals three new At a Glance features for Pixel handsets

Android Software updates Google
@wolfcallsputs
Hidden code reveals three new At a Glance features for Pixel handsets
One of the most iconic Pixel features is the phone's At a Glance widget which shows information on the Pixel screen such as weather data, upcoming appointments from your calendar, a reminder that tells you whether you have your Pixel's flashlight on, how much time is left on an alarm, your boarding pass for an upcoming flight, an image from your doorbell camera, and severe weather alerts.

To check the features you have toggled on for the At a Glance widget on your Pixel, long-press on an empty space near the widget. You'll see a pop-up lozenge that says "Customize." Tap it and on the next menu tap on the gear icon for At a Glance. You'll see all of the settings you have throttled on for the At a Glance widget, and the settings that you can toggle on.

9to5Google has found hidden code in the PlayStore that shows potential new features for the At a Glance widget. One possible new addition to the widget is a "cross device timer" that would show on your Pixel's display the timers set on your home devices. Another possible new feature for the widget would show users the estimated time of arrival (ETA) and status of a food delivery that was ordered online.

In a similar vein, one of the strings of code discovered by 9to5Google shows that the At a Glance widget might also be able to show the status of a rideshare ordered by the user. In this situation, even with your screen locked, the widget would show how far away your Uber or Lyft rideshare is away from you. As for the aforementioned food delivery feature, At a Glance would show you how soon your food or groceries order from Door Dash is expected to arrive.

Later this year Apple will add a similar Live Notifications feature for the iOS 16 lock screen that will show the status of an Uber or Lyft ride share on the way to pick up a user.

As for the new At a Glance features, we could see these arrive on Pixel handsets when the stable version of Android 13 drops, most likely in August.
