Mint Mobile offers big discounts on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Your favorite small US carrier, Mint Mobile, has some incredibly good deals on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. If you’re not broke after Amazon’s Prime Day, these deals are not to be missed if you’re in the market for a Pixel phone.

Google’s last year smartphones are great all-rounders, so you can’t go wrong choosing either of the two devices launched last year. Obviously, they’re even better choices when they’re on sale, and Mint Mobile is making it easier for those who are still on the fence about acquiring a Pixel phone to make a positive decision (wherever that might be), by discounting both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

For a very limited time, both Pixel 7 models are $200 off, but that’s not the only benefit of getting either of these two deals. Customers who purchase the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro will also receive a 50% discount on their 12-month service bill.

Google Pixel 7

Get 6 months of FREE service when you bundle this phone with a 6-month plan. Must bring your phone number to Mint Mobile.
$200 off (33%)
$399
$599
Buy at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Get 6 months of FREE service, when you bundle this phone with a 6-month plan. Must bring your phone number to Mint Mobile.
$200 off (22%)
$699
$899
Buy at Mint Mobile
 

With all these discounts added together, you’ll be able to snag a Pixel 7 for just $490 or a Pixel 7 Pro for only $790 outright. Normally, the phones would be priced at $400 and $700, but you’re also required to pay for the first month of service, which costs at least $90.

There are other options if you need more data, but choosing a more expensive plan won’t reduce the price of the Pixels. Also, keep in mind that these plan prices include the 50 percent discount offered by Mint Mobile, so the $90/month plan will turn into a $180/month plan if you want to continue to use the carrier’s services after one year (you’re required to bring your own number).

Of course, you can just pay for the phone and the first month of service, and then switch to whichever carrier you want. That will make the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro cost $490 and $790, respectively, which is still a good deal.

