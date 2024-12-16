Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Millions of phones find new homes around Christmas, but billions are gathering dust in drawers

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Android
A collection of various smartphones arranged on a wooden surface.
As the holiday season begins, millions of people around the world are gearing up to pass down their old iPhones, Galaxy phones, Pixel devices, and just about any smartphone to family and friends. While it's become pretty common to hand over old devices, a new survey from GSMA, which represents mobile operators globally, reveals that a large number of smartphones are still collecting dust in drawers across the globe.

According to the survey, which polled 10,000 consumers across 26 countries, around 40% of smartphones are given a "second (or third) life" – passed down to family members and friends or traded in for newer models, often during the holiday period. However, despite this growing trend, 75% of consumers still have at least one older device gathering dust, with an estimated 5-10 billion "pre-loved" phones lying dormant across the globe.

A lot of people hold onto their old phones as backups or because they're worried about losing precious photos and memories – about 27%, to be exact. Another 20% just aren't sure what to do with them. This has created a stash of idle phones that could either be repurposed or recycled instead of sitting around gathering dust.

However, it looks like people are warming up to the idea of recycling their old phones, and cash incentives plus the promise of data safety are leading the charge. GSMA's latest survey shows that these two factors are motivating consumers to finally say goodbye to their outdated devices – and honestly, I'm all for it.

This extensive survey sheds light on how consumers around the world are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of their devices, with many wanting to use them longer. But there's also a growing demand for secure and easy ways to trade them in responsibly. The markets for reused and refurbished phones will only continue to grow, and this presents a huge opportunity for companies to innovate.

– Steven Moore, Head of Climate Action at GSMA, 2024

This push to recycle fits perfectly into the global shift toward a circular economy, where reusing and reducing waste take center stage. Some countries, like Australia, are already setting a strong example with recycling programs that have seriously ramped up mobile phone recycling rates. If more places jump on board, we could see a big reduction in the environmental impact of our old tech.

Recycling old phones helps cut down on the demand for raw materials. The GSMA estimates that if we recycle just half of the 5 billion dormant devices out there, we could recover up to $8 billion in valuable minerals like gold, silver, and cobalt. These critical resources could be reused in everything from smartphones to electric car batteries.

The survey also found that 14% of phones in use today were either bought secondhand or refurbished, with the UK taking the lead – nearly 10% of UK consumers choose refurbished devices. This trend is only expected to grow, as sales of used phones jumped by 6% in 2023, while new phone sales saw a 4% decline. As a result, the secondhand smartphone market is on track to outgrow new phone sales in the years ahead.

Other notable findings from the GSMA's survey, which will be fully unveiled at MWC Barcelona in March 2025 (where actually the Xiaomi 15 Ultra might make its global debut), include:

  • The average lifespan of a phone before it is replaced is around three years, with 75% of devices being replaced between one and three years.
  • Battery life (90%) and performance issues (87%) are the top reasons people replace their phones.
  • Nearly 60% of consumers plan to purchase a new phone within the next two years, while older consumers tend to hold onto their devices for longer.
  • An increasing number of people, especially younger consumers, are considering sustainability in their purchasing decisions, with 49% saying it's a very important factor in their next phone purchase.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers

Latest News

Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless