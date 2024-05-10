Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Microsoft confirms its Xbox mobile store will go live this summer

Last year, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer revealed plans to launch a competitor for Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store. At the time, he said the project is not years away and could be ready sooner than expected.

Well, it looks like his estimation was correct as Xbox president Sarah Bond has just confirmed to Bloomberg that an Xbox mobile store will go live sometime in July 2024.

We're doing that because that really allows us to have it be an experience that's accessible across all devices, all countries, no matter what, independent of the policies of closed ecosystem stores, and then we're gonna extend from there.

The first games that will be part of the store’s library include titles owned by Microsoft such as Candy Crush and Minecraft. However, the library will expand with titles from Microsoft partners in the weeks to come.

Bloomberg also reports that this will be browser-based store rather than an app. The decision to opt for a website instead of an app will allow Microsoft to offer games for all platforms, not just mobile. Bond also confirmed the mobile store will be run by Microsoft’s Xbox division.
Cosmin Vasile
