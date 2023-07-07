Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
The ultraportable tablet PC Surface Pro 9 is once again discounted at Best Buy

Best Buy had a pretty good deal on Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 on 4th of July, but if you missed that promotion or you’re looking for something better, we have another one that’s at least just as good. As a bonus, Best Buy also offers a small discount on the Surface Laptop 5 if you’re more into traditional laptops rather than hybrids like the Surface Pro 9.

But let’s start with the ultraportable tablet, which runs Windows 11 Home right out of the box and promises to provide customers with the best of both worlds. Featuring a stunning 13-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen with QHD resolution, the Surface Pro 9 is superior to any traditional tablet available on the market.

Surface Pro 9 8GB 256GB

13 inch 120Hz screen | 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor | Removable storage | 15.5 hours of battery life | Windows Hello face sign-in | 10MP front camera | 10MP rear camera | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports | Windows 11
$195 off (18%)
$905
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Surface Laptop 5 8GB 256GB

3.5 inch Touch Screen | Intel Evo Platform Core i5 | 18 hours of battery life |
$100 off (10%)
$899 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy
 

Hardware-wise, the hybrid tablet PC packs powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, coupled with 8/16/32GB RAM and 128/256/512GB or 1TB storage. Depending on the amount of memory you need, the Surface Pro 9 can be cheaper or more expensive. One of the models on sale right now at Best Buy comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory, so it’s one of the cheaper models.

Currently, you can save $195 on the Surface Pro 9 and get the 256GB model for just $905. The previous deal shaved $100 off the 128GB model putting its price right below the $900 mark. That means that for just $5 more, you’ll get an extra 128GB storage. Both models are getting small discounts for a limited time, but the 256GB model feels like the better deal.

Moving on to the Surface Laptop 5, this is a traditional laptop that typically costs as low as $1,000. However, for a limited time, Best Buy customers can pick up the 8/256GB model for just $900, so they’ll save $100. The previous deal involved a $150 discount, which was a bit better, but if you can’t wait for Amazon Prime Day sale event kicking off on July 11, this should suffice.

