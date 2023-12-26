Amazon deal shaves an epic $510 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (2022) price tag
This holiday season, Amazon is having a special treat for everyone who loves Windows tablets. Right now, Microsoft’s productivity beast, the Surface Pro 9, can be yours at a pretty awesome price. Believe it or not, the world’s largest online retailer is letting you save a whopping $510 on this powerful Windows tablet.
Indeed, this Microsoft tablet isn’t exactly budget-friendly, even with that epic discount. Then again, it gives you plenty of horsepower and can handle pretty much anything you throw at it. Let’s get into detail to find out what makes the Surface Pro 9 a worthwhile investment right now.
There’s no need to say that watching movies and browsing the web should feel incredible on this tablet. But, as we hinted earlier, the device is suitable for way more than everyday entertainment. Built on the Intel Evo i7 platform, the Microsoft slate should deliver blazing-fast performance. Whether you want to engage in demanding games or intend to use it for work, know that the Surface Pro 9 (2022) should meet all your expectations.
Of course, Microsoft has also added a great front camera to facilitate video calls. With its 1090p HD camera with auto framing and portrait background blur, the tablet is suitable for casual video chats and online work meetings alike.
So, if you’re looking for something that can handle multitasking as well as you, safely pick this slate. At 32% off, this puppy lands under the $1,100 mark, which is decidedly impressive for an Intel Evo i7-powered slate with 16GB RAM onboard.
With its 13-inch touchscreen with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz, this slate gives you super-smooth visuals and an extremely fluid on-screen writing experience (so long as you’re willing to spend the extra money on the writing accessory.) Like most Microsoft tablets, this one comes with the iconic kickstand to give you versatile hands-free use anytime you want.
As for its battery life, in Microsoft’s own words, this slate should be able to last as much as 19 hours between charges. That means you don’t have to stop for a charge too often between activities.
