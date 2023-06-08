Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Replace your old PC laptop; save big on a 2-in-1 Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ tablet from Amazon UK

Microsoft Tablets Deals
Replace your old PC laptop; save big on a 2-in-1 Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ tablet from Amazon UK
When we think of Microsoft, the first things that usually come to mind are Windows-powered PCs and Microsoft Office apps like Word and PowerPoint.

However, Microsoft makes tablets, too. And although its tablets aren't that popular like Apple's iPads and Samsung's Galaxy Tabs, they also have nice performance and can double as tablets for work and devices for entertainment. Furthermore, since Microsoft's tablets run on Windows and support detachable keyboards, they can basically replace your PC laptop.

If you are currently in the market for a Windows-powered tablet or just want to save big on your next device and/or give Microsoft's tablets a try, then you will be pleased to know that you can currently get a Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with a sweet 27% discount from Amazon UK. This means you will save £209 if you get a Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ through this deal.

This version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is equipped with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space (SSD). We must note that the Intel Core i3 is not exactly super powerful, so it's not suitable for heavy tasks or heavy gaming. That said, the tablet should be able to let you do basic stuff such as browsing the web and your socials, writing documents, participating in video conferences, etc.

Furthermore, the device features a big 12.3-inch screen, which makes it perfect for working and watching videos, movies, and TV series. It also has battery life of up to 15 hours and comes with fast charging support.

Being a Microsoft Surface tablet, the Surface Pro 7+ can also function as a laptop. All you need is a TypeCover keyboard, which is sold separately. The tablet already comes with Windows 11 straight out of the box.

