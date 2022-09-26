If you like productivity, you'll absolutely love these killer Surface Pro 7 bundle deals





But the decidedly versatile and reasonably feature-packed Windows tablet is still available from a few third-party US retailers... at lower than ever prices. Woot, for instance, has two different bundles on sale for a lot less than usual right now, with bargain hunters getting a pretty tough choice between software and hardware goodies.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Platinum, New, 1-Year Warranty, 1 Year of Microsoft Office 365 and 1 Year of AVG Internet Security 2022 Included $100 off (17%) $499 99 $599 99 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Platinum, New, 1-Year Warranty, Surface Type Cover Keyboard and Surface Pen Included $219 off (29%) $529 99 $749 Buy at Woot





The hardware deal is arguably more compelling, especially if you plan to use the Surface Pro 7 as a laptop and not a tablet (or alternatively as both types of computing machines). In addition to the 12.3-inch slate itself, your $529.99 will get you a productivity-enhancing Type Cover keyboard and creativity-encouraging Surface Pen... if you hurry.





Even though you're looking at an entry-level 128GB storage variant with a modest 4 gigs of RAM on deck and a not-particularly-impressive 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor inside, the tablet's value is definitely enhanced by those two included accessories.





All three products are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, and although Woot only lists this bundle as discounted by 220 bucks, its original combined price far exceeded 750 bucks.





The same goes for a special software bundle listed as marked down from a regular price of $599.99 to $499.99 with one year of Microsoft Office 365 access and a 12-month AVG Internet Security 2022 subscription included alongside the same aforementioned Surface Pro 7 configuration.





An absolute value champion for the next two days (or until Amazon subsidiary Woot runs out of inventory), the "outdated" Pro 7 can still hold its own rather decently against many of the best Android tablets out there in terms of everything from raw power to screen quality and especially overall productivity and utility.



