This MacBook Pro rival from Microsoft is $300 off at Best Buy
If you're looking for a super powerful 1-in-2 tablet-laptop device that can do it all, from productivity tasks to gaming, you're in luck. Microsoft's ultra premium Surface Laptop Studio is part of Best Buy's deal of the day promotion, and it's discounted by a hefty $300.

This tablet-laptop is a legitimate rival of the MacBook Pro series, and running Windows 11 means that you can play the latest games as well, and the NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti will help you with that. The 14.4-inch screen has PixelSense technology and a resolution of 3,000 x 2,000 pixels, making everything look crisp and colorful. Plus, it's compatible with the Surface Pen, which is perfect for taking notes, drawing, or creating digital art.



Under the hood, it's got a pretty powerful Intel Core i7 processor, so you won't have any problems running multiple programs at once or working on demanding projects if productivity is the important part for you. Plus, it's got 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD, which makes everything run very smoothly and fast, with boot and loading times off the charts.

The design is pretty sleek, with a lightweight aluminum body and a hinge that allows you to adjust the angle of the screen. The keyboard is backlit, which is great for working in the dark, and the touchpad is large and responsive, making it easy to navigate.

One of the coolest features is the Surface Dial, which is a unique peripheral that lets you quickly access shortcuts and commands. You can place it on the screen to access different tools like color palettes, brush sizes, and zoom options. It also has all the ports you'll need, including USB-C, USB-A, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Plus, it's got a built-in 1080p camera, so video chats are very detailed and high-quality.

This is the device to do it all, and as we've already mentioned, it's a perfect alternative to the MacBooks, with a very attractive price tag. Don't hesitate too much; the deal will last only one day.
