Microsoft Surface Go 2 vs Surface Go display specs tipped, more refined design in tow









Microsoft Surface Go 2 specs





The display may have gotten a bit larger, but it will allegedly keep the Surface line's favorite 3:2 aspect ratio. The internals are also due for an upgrade, as Microsoft will reportedly equip it with newer processors, like the Intel Pentium GOLD 4425Y or, for more money, you would be able to buy a model with Intel Core M3-8100Y and Windows 10 Pro running wild.





On the memory front, 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of flash storage are in order. Other notable changes include the latest Wi-fi 6 connectivity standard, along with an NFC chip.





You may sniff at the chip choices but remember that the whole concept of the Go series is to be Microsoft's ultimate budget warrior in the mobile category, and the price is likely to be rock bottom, too. With the world under coronavirus lockdown, and education sessions moved online, many a parent may be tempted to buy an affordable Windows machine that is easy to move around.





Microsoft Surface Go 2 specs, price, and release expectations:





Price: from $399.99 for the 4GB/64Gb model

Display: 10.5-11" FHD screen with 3:2 aspect ratio

Processors: Intel Pentium GOLD 4425Y or Intel Core m3-8100Y

Memory: 4/8GB RAM, 64/128GB SSD storage

Connectivity: Wi-fi 6, NFC

Release dates: May/June

If you are waiting with bated breath for the second affordable installment of Microsoft's popular Surface series, you will be happy to learn that the Surface Go 2 is a go, and it will be even prettier than the original.