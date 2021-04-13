The quirky Microsoft Surface Duo is $450 off at Best Buy
Microsoft being Microsoft though, decided to go its own way with the Surface Duo. It’s still a foldable phone but it features two separate screens on a 360-degree hinge. It’s a quirky little device that launched with a price tag of $1,400.
It’s not just a gimmick, though. The apps are specifically designed to work with the two 5.6-inch AMOLED screens and there’s an optional Surface Slim Pen for every Galaxy Note fan out there. The Surface Duo is also amazingly well-built with a metal frame and a hinge to last.