Microsoft Deals

The quirky Microsoft Surface Duo is $450 off at Best Buy

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Apr 13, 2021, 6:13 AM
It’s the age of foldable phones, everybody! Well, maybe not yet but smartphone manufacturers are locked in an arms race to bring the flexible screen dream to the masses. Tongue-twisters aside, we already have a number of foldable phones available with different design solutions.
32%
off

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB, Unlocked, Glacier

$949 99
$1399 99
Buy at BestBuy
30%
off

Microsoft Surface Duo 256GB, Unlocked, Glacier

$1049 99
$1499 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft being Microsoft though, decided to go its own way with the Surface Duo. It’s still a foldable phone but it features two separate screens on a 360-degree hinge. It’s a quirky little device that launched with a price tag of $1,400.

Now you can own this piece of strange technology for less than a grand, thanks to the Best Buy deal that’s active at the moment. The Surface Duo is listed at $949.99 and that’s $450 off its normal price.

It’s not just a gimmick, though. The apps are specifically designed to work with the two 5.6-inch AMOLED screens and there’s an optional Surface Slim Pen for every Galaxy Note fan out there. The Surface Duo is also amazingly well-built with a metal frame and a hinge to last.

Be the quirky one with the Microsoft Surface Duo!

Related phones

Surface Duo
Microsoft Surface Duo View Full specs

User Score:

6.5
$929 eBay $950 BestBuy $1000 Microsoft
  • Display 8.1 inches 2700 x 1800 pixels
  • Camera 11 MP (Single camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3577 mAh
  • OS Android 10

