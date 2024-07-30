Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Microsoft launches new contact editor for Outlook on iOS and Android

By
0comments
Microsoft launches new contact editor for Outlook on iOS and Android
Microsoft is bringing Outlook Mobile users a brand-new contact editor, which includes a slew of features developed based on users’ feedback. The new contact editor was specifically designed to enhance the contact experience on both mobile platforms, iOS and Android.

The contact editor allows users to easily add and edit contacts. It’s important to mention that the new contact editor will replace the use of the devices’ native editors in Outlook Mobile.

After receiving feedback about compliance concerns in the previous native Android and iOS editors related to managing and enforcing Intune policies for contact editing in Outlook Mobile, Microsoft found a solution that brings multiple benefits to make the contact editing experience better.

  • Compliance: Users can now efficiently manage their contacts in Outlook Mobile using the editor, while ensuring compliance with their chosen Microsoft Intune policies.
  • Coherence: Enjoy a consistent contact-editing experience across iOS and Android, as well as with the editors on Outlook.com and the new Outlook app for Windows.
  • Easy to organize: Categories offer an easy, flexible way to sort your contacts. Think of categories as tags that you can apply to group your contacts into meaningful clusters.

According to Microsoft, all contacts that were created through the earlier native editors will remain accessible for viewing and editing within the Outlook mobile and web platforms.

New contact editor for Outlook Mobile | Screenshots credits: Microsoft

In order to access the new contact editor, users must first update their Outlook Mobile app, click on Apps in the bottom panel to navigate to the Contact tab, and then click on “New Contacts.”

Another way to access the new contact editor is to navigate to the Feeds tab from the bottom panel and then click on “Create+.” Finally, Outlook Mobile users can click on “Add to Contacts” or “Edit Contact” from a People Card to access the new contact editor.

Besides that, Android users can also navigate to the Feeds tab from the bottom panel, click on “Create+” and choose “Scan Business Card.” The card details should automatically appear pre-filled in the editor. Once again, this feature is not available on iOS.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy is selling the affordable OnePlus 12R flagship at a rare discount, but you need to act fast
Best Buy is selling the affordable OnePlus 12R flagship at a rare discount, but you need to act fast
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Latest News

The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless