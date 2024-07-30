Microsoft launches new contact editor for Outlook on iOS and Android
Microsoft is bringing Outlook Mobile users a brand-new contact editor, which includes a slew of features developed based on users’ feedback. The new contact editor was specifically designed to enhance the contact experience on both mobile platforms, iOS and Android.
The contact editor allows users to easily add and edit contacts. It’s important to mention that the new contact editor will replace the use of the devices’ native editors in Outlook Mobile.
According to Microsoft, all contacts that were created through the earlier native editors will remain accessible for viewing and editing within the Outlook mobile and web platforms.
After receiving feedback about compliance concerns in the previous native Android and iOS editors related to managing and enforcing Intune policies for contact editing in Outlook Mobile, Microsoft found a solution that brings multiple benefits to make the contact editing experience better.
- Compliance: Users can now efficiently manage their contacts in Outlook Mobile using the editor, while ensuring compliance with their chosen Microsoft Intune policies.
- Coherence: Enjoy a consistent contact-editing experience across iOS and Android, as well as with the editors on Outlook.com and the new Outlook app for Windows.
- Easy to organize: Categories offer an easy, flexible way to sort your contacts. Think of categories as tags that you can apply to group your contacts into meaningful clusters.
New contact editor for Outlook Mobile | Screenshots credits: Microsoft
In order to access the new contact editor, users must first update their Outlook Mobile app, click on Apps in the bottom panel to navigate to the Contact tab, and then click on “New Contacts.”
Besides that, Android users can also navigate to the Feeds tab from the bottom panel, click on “Create+” and choose “Scan Business Card.” The card details should automatically appear pre-filled in the editor. Once again, this feature is not available on iOS.
Another way to access the new contact editor is to navigate to the Feeds tab from the bottom panel and then click on “Create+.” Finally, Outlook Mobile users can click on “Add to Contacts” or “Edit Contact” from a People Card to access the new contact editor.
