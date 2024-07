Microsoft launches new contact editor for Outlook on iOS and Android

New contact editor for Outlook Mobile | Screenshots credits: Microsoft

In order to access the new contact editor, users must first update their Outlook Mobile app , click on Apps in the bottom panel to navigate to the Contact tab, and then click on “New Contacts.”Another way to access the new contact editor is to navigate to the Feeds tab from the bottom panel and then click on “Create+.” Finally, Outlook Mobile users can click on “Add to Contacts” or “Edit Contact” from a People Card to access the new contact editor.Besides that, Android users can also navigate to the Feeds tab from the bottom panel, click on “Create+” and choose “Scan Business Card.” The card details should automatically appear pre-filled in the editor. Once again, this feature is not available on iOS.