Microsoft just launched two new AI models that will make you paranoid about every voice recording you hear





Would you use an AI voice tool like MAI-Voice-1? Yes, for fun/experiments. Yes, for work projects. Maybe, depends on quality. Nope, too creepy. Yes, for fun/experiments. 0% Yes, for work projects. 0% Maybe, depends on quality. 0% Nope, too creepy. 100%



The plan is to integrate MAI-1-preview into Copilot for certain text-related tasks. Until now, Copilot has relied mostly on OpenAI’s large language models. Microsoft has also started putting MAI-1-preview through its paces on the public benchmarking site LMArena.



– Microsoft, August 2025

Recommended Stories Of course, Microsoft isn’t the only one making moves. OpenAI, which still works closely with Microsoft, recently launched its most advanced model yet: ChatGPT 5 . GPT-5 is designed as a unified system that knows when to keep answers short and when to go all in with detailed, expert-level responses.





Meanwhile,



So yeah, the AI race isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Microsoft, OpenAI, Google – they’re all dropping new models and capabilities one after another. Expect the pace to only get faster from here. But with these new models, Microsoft’s tricky relationship with OpenAI is getting a new chapter, and this time, it’s not just about collaboration – it’s about competition. While Microsoft remains a major backer and partner of OpenAI, the company is now stepping into the spotlight with its own AI models that directly challenge the dominance of ChatGPT 5.Meanwhile, Google is pushing forward on the visual side of things. Its DeepMind team released a brand-new image editing model with the odd name “nano banana.” The big selling point? It keeps your appearance intact while editing, something users have been asking for all along. Google also rolled out Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, its most powerful image-generation model to date.So yeah, the AI race isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Microsoft, OpenAI, Google – they’re all dropping new models and capabilities one after another. Expect the pace to only get faster from here. The plan is to integrate MAI-1-preview into Copilot for certain text-related tasks. Until now, Copilot has relied mostly on OpenAI’s large language models. Microsoft has also started putting MAI-1-preview through its paces on the public benchmarking site LMArena.





Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!