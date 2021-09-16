Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Windows Microsoft

Microsoft says goodbye to passwords; Here's how to go passwordless

Iskren Gaidarov
By
0
Microsoft says goodbye to passwords; Here's how to go passwordless
Goodbye passwords, see you never. Microsoft has delivered on its promise to offer passwordless access to its accounts. The new feature will be rolling out in the coming weeks and needs the Microsoft Authenticator app to work.

Microsoft’s passwordless future is logical. As everyone knows, passwords need to be complex in order for them to be secure enough. But complex passwords are hard to remember and to remember more than one is an even bigger challenge.

"My friend, Bret Arsenault, our Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) here at Microsoft likes to say, “Hackers don’t break in, they log in.” That has stuck with me ever since I first heard him say it because it’s so true." - Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft


There are plenty of password managers, including Google's and Apple’s, which are there to solve the problem of remembering. But these still don’t get rid of the password entirely and require it when you cannot authenticate yourself via FaceID, fingerprint, or PIN.

The new passwordless option was announced by Microsoft in a blog post. The post also states that 579 password attacks occur every second, which is 18 billion attacks in a year.

How to remove the password of my Microsoft account?


Those who are interested in Microsoft’s new security feature can go and remove their account’s password. Instead, they can use Microsoft’s Authenticator app, Windows Hello, a security key, or verifying by a code sent to your phone.

Here is how to remove your Microsoft account’s password:

  • Download the Microsoft Authenticator app and log in with your account
  • Sign in to your Microsoft account
  • Go to settings
  • Go into Advanced Security Options
  • Go to Additional Security Options
  • Turn on the Passwordless account setting
  • Follow the instructions and approve the notification from the Authenticator app

Note that this feature will be rolling out in the coming weeks, so it might not be present yet in your Microsoft account’s settings. You can also enable two-step authentication in the settings for more secure access. If you change your mind about using the passwordless functionality you can always turn it off and go old-school again.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Fitbit adds snoring detection to Sense, Versa 3
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Fitbit adds snoring detection to Sense, Versa 3
Bargain hunters may want to ignore the new iPad mini and get the iPad mini (2019) instead right now
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Bargain hunters may want to ignore the new iPad mini and get the iPad mini (2019) instead right now
-$100
Samsung's Galaxy S22 could feature a significantly smaller battery
by Joshua Swingle,  1
Samsung's Galaxy S22 could feature a significantly smaller battery
WhatsApp for iPhone multi-device beta now widely rolling out to the stable version
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp for iPhone multi-device beta now widely rolling out to the stable version
T-Mobile is once again enraging a large number of customers by nixing an 'accidental' promo
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile is once again enraging a large number of customers by nixing an 'accidental' promo
A15 benchmarks show a 21% CPU performance gain over A14 but there’s a caveat
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
A15 benchmarks show a 21% CPU performance gain over A14 but there’s a caveat
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless