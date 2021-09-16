Microsoft says goodbye to passwords; Here's how to go passwordless

Microsoft says goodbye to passwords; Here's how to go passwordless0
Microsoft’s passwordless future is logical. As everyone knows, passwords need to be complex in order for them to be secure enough. But complex passwords are hard to remember and to remember more than one is an even bigger challenge.
"My friend, Bret Arsenault, our Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) here at Microsoft likes to say, “Hackers don’t break in, they log in.” That has stuck with me ever since I first heard him say it because it’s so true." - Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft
There are plenty of password managers, including Google's and Apple’s, which are there to solve the problem of remembering. But these still don’t get rid of the password entirely and require it when you cannot authenticate yourself via FaceID, fingerprint, or PIN.
How to remove the password of my Microsoft account?
Those who are interested in Microsoft’s new security feature can go and remove their account’s password. Instead, they can use Microsoft’s Authenticator app, Windows Hello, a security key, or verifying by a code sent to your phone.
Here is how to remove your Microsoft account’s password:
- Download the Microsoft Authenticator app and log in with your account
- Sign in to your Microsoft account
- Go to settings
- Go into Advanced Security Options
- Go to Additional Security Options
- Turn on the Passwordless account setting
- Follow the instructions and approve the notification from the Authenticator app
Note that this feature will be rolling out in the coming weeks, so it might not be present yet in your Microsoft account’s settings. You can also enable two-step authentication in the settings for more secure access. If you change your mind about using the passwordless functionality you can always turn it off and go old-school again.