Microsoft says goodbye to passwords; Here's how to go passwordless

How to remove the password of my Microsoft account?

Here is how to remove your Microsoft account’s password:

Download the Microsoft Authenticator app and log in with your account

Sign in to your Microsoft account

Go to settings

Go into Advanced Security Options

Go to Additional Security Options

Turn on the Passwordless account setting

Follow the instructions and approve the notification from the Authenticator app

Those who are interested in Microsoft’s new security feature can go and remove their account’s password. Instead, they can use Microsoft’s Authenticator app, Windows Hello, a security key, or verifying by a code sent to your phone.Note that this feature will be rolling out in the coming weeks, so it might not be present yet in your Microsoft account’s settings. You can also enable two-step authentication in the settings for more secure access. If you change your mind about using the passwordless functionality you can always turn it off and go old-school again.