Microsoft says goodbye to passwords; Here's how to go passwordless

How to remove the password of my Microsoft account?

Those who are interested in Microsoft’s new security feature can go and remove their account’s password. Instead, they can use Microsoft’s Authenticator app, Windows Hello, a security key, or verifying by a code sent to your phone.



Here is how to remove your Microsoft account’s password:



Download the Microsoft Authenticator app and log in with your account

Sign in to your Microsoft account

Go to settings

Go into Advanced Security Options

Go to Additional Security Options

Turn on the Passwordless account setting

Follow the instructions and approve the notification from the Authenticator app

Note that this feature will be rolling out in the coming weeks, so it might not be present yet in your Microsoft account's settings. You can also enable two-step authentication in the settings for more secure access. If you change your mind about using the passwordless functionality you can always turn it off and go old-school again.

Goodbye passwords, see you never. Microsoft has delivered on its promise to offer passwordless access to its accounts. The new feature will be rolling out in the coming weeks and needs the Microsoft Authenticator app to work.Microsoft’s passwordless future is logical. As everyone knows, passwords need to be complex in order for them to be secure enough. But complex passwords are hard to remember and to remember more than one is an even bigger challenge.There are plenty of password managers, including Google's and Apple’s, which are there to solve the problem of remembering. But these still don’t get rid of the password entirely and require it when you cannot authenticate yourself via FaceID, fingerprint, or PIN.The new passwordless option was announced by Microsoft in a blog post . The post also states that 579 password attacks occur every second, which is 18 billion attacks in a year.