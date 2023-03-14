M&D’s MH40 wireless headphones are a vintage classic reborn
You might’ve heard of Master & Dynamic — a brand from NY focused on high-end and stylish audio magic. When the company initially started, they presented their MH40 headphones, which offered not only impressive sound, but an inspired retro-aesthetic that you couldn't get anywhere else.
This is the third rendition of the acclaimed MH40 series, but the aviator-inspired design is still as impressive as ever. Metallic elements dance between the industrial and the classy, complemented by leather textures to really bring that art-deco vibe.
But the tech inside has evolved to offer a new and exciting experience. The first revisit of the MH40 headphones enabled users to enjoy them wirelessly, but the third generation brings sound enhancements, an improved microphone and advanced sound separation.
The Silver and Gray combo rocks a futuristic vibe.
The sound of the MH40s was often described as being warm and rich in a way that matches the feel of the product. Now, the audio-experience is brought to a new level through custom 40mm titanium drivers that are engineered to provide clear highs while enchanting the lows for a complete soundscape.
As mentioned above, the microphone has been revamped in order to bring clarity to your calls or recordings, through proprietary wind reduction. The model also comes enabled to work with Bluetooth 5.2 to a distance of 100ft (30m), and is also AAC, SBC, and aptX Adaptive up to 24-bit/96kHz.
There are new features on the software front too. The MH40 model now has a dedicated app, which will allow users to customize the sound to their audiophiliac preferences, including several EQ presets to help get things started.
Silver and Navy is a stylish combo that can fit any era.
The latest MH40 headphones have improvements in terms of battery life too. Now a single charge will be able to last you up to 30 hours of playback. And if you are in a pinch and hurrying to your next engagement, you can get about 6 hours of performance after just 15 minutes of charging.
If you are interested in the headset, you should know that it is available in five variants, combining metallic and leather, respectively, as follows:
- Silver and Brown
- Gunmetal and Black
- Black on Black
- Silver and Navy
- Silver and Gray
If the new and improved MH40 headphones have impressed you — and with such looks, can anyone blame you? — you should know that they are available exclusively through Master & Dynamic’s website as of today for $399 (£399 for the UK or €449 for the EU).
