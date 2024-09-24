T-Mobile's prepaid Metro unit copies its corporate parent by winning prepaid speed tests

If you've been a smartphone enthusiast for years, you're probably familiar with the Speedtest app available for iOS via the App Store, or for Android users by downloading it from the Google Play Store. The app will tell you the download and upload data speed for your phone. Some people like to check how fast their device is running at a given moment depending on the network they are connected to. If you have the app installed, this info is but a tap away.





Ookla also uses this information to conduct wireless speed tests. Today, Ookla released the results of its first Prepaid Wireless Speedtest Connectivity Report that showed T-Mobile 's Metro was the fastest prepaid wireless provider in the U.S. during the first half of 2024 with an average 197.49 Mbps data speed. Boost was next among prepaid providers with an average download data speed of 144.14 Mbps. Verizon 's Visible was third with an average download data speed of 101.32 Mbps while the 95.25 average download data speed achieved by AT&T's Cricket was fourth among prepaid providers.









T-Mobile wanted to get the word out with a press release it dropped today that Metro had the fastest overall download speed in the prepaid sector. Additionally, that speed was nearly twice as fast as the average download data speed experienced by Verizon (103.11 Mbps) customers and faster than the average upload data speed that AT&T (109.26 Mbps) delivered.





Verizon , and AT&T). T-Mobile gives some examples: "Download that movie minutes before your flight takes off or upload the photos Grandma keeps asking for to the family album. With Metro, it all gets done faster."

T-Mobile says that with the faster download data speeds, Metro subscribers can get tasks done faster than subscribers to other prepaid services (and postpaid firms such as Verizon, and AT&T). T-Mobile gives some examples: "Download that movie minutes before your flight takes off or upload the photos Grandma keeps asking for to the family album. With Metro, it all gets done faster."





Metro was also the fastest 5G prepaid provider with an average 5G download data speed of 217Mbps. If you have a 5G phone, you'll be able to employ the zippier speeds to enjoy faster mobile gaming, video chats, and more. Ookla also said that Metro had the fastest 5G download data speeds in the six largest metropolitan areas across the U.S. The report also says that Metro was tied for first in the category measuring the most consistent signal from a prepaid firm. What does that mean? It means that Metro customers can access the high quality and performance of Metro's signal wherever they are.





