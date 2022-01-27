Metro by T-Mobile joins federal government program, starts offering free wireless service

Metro by T-Mobile joins federal government program, starts offering free wireless service0
The Affordable Connectivity Program is an evolution of the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program, which was created to lower the internet costs of households in financial difficulty during the health crisis. EBB was recently replaced by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) with the new ACP that’s meant to make broadband services even more accessible to people that can’t afford them.
Additionally, customers will receive Scam Shield with free Scam ID, free Scam Block and free Caller ID. Here is what you can get from Metro by T-Mobile with the monthly ACP benefit applied to your account:
- Free unlimited calling and texting, and free 5GB of high-speed smartphone data
- For just $10/month, get unlimited talk and text with up to 10GB high-speed smartphone data. Or get unlimited talk, text and high-speed smartphone data when you activate through Walmart or switch to Metro by T-Mobile.
- For just $20/month, get unlimited talk, text and high-speed smartphone data, up to 5GB of high-speed hotspot data and 100GB of Google One cloud storage.
- For just $30/month, get Metro by T-Mobile’s top plan with unlimited talk, text and high-speed smartphone data; up to 15GB of high-speed hotspot data; 100GB Google One cloud storage and an Amazon Prime subscription ($12.99/month value).
- Or existing Metro by T-Mobile customers can apply the ACP $30 monthly benefit to their current wireless plan with data.
New and existing customers can get approved for the ACP through the National Verifier and then visit one of the carriers that participate in the program to apply the discount to their services.