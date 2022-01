Metro by T-Mobile joins federal government program, starts offering free wireless service

Free unlimited calling and texting, and free 5GB of high-speed smartphone data

For just $10/month, get unlimited talk and text with up to 10GB high-speed smartphone data. Or get unlimited talk, text and high-speed smartphone data when you activate through Walmart or switch to Metro by T-Mobile.

For just $20/month, get unlimited talk, text and high-speed smartphone data, up to 5GB of high-speed hotspot data and 100GB of Google One cloud storage.

For just $30/month, get Metro by T-Mobile’s top plan with unlimited talk, text and high-speed smartphone data; up to 15GB of high-speed hotspot data; 100GB Google One cloud storage and an Amazon Prime subscription ($12.99/month value).

Or existing Metro by T-Mobile customers can apply the ACP $30 monthly benefit to their current wireless plan with data.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Following T-Mobile’s announcement that it is joining the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), the Un-carrier confirmed it is expanding its participation in the federal government’s program to Metro by T-Mobile.The Affordable Connectivity Program is an evolution of the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program, which was created to lower the internet costs of households in financial difficulty during the health crisis. EBB was recently replaced by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) with the new ACP that’s meant to make broadband services even more accessible to people that can’t afford them.Starting January 27, Metro by T-Mobile is one of the US carriers to provide discounts according to the Affordable Connectivity Program. New and existing eligible Metro by T-Mobile customers can get free wireless service with smartphone data or get up to $30 off (up to $75 off for tribal lands) on all of the carrier’s smartphone plans with data at no extra charge.Additionally, customers will receive Scam Shield with free Scam ID, free Scam Block and free Caller ID . Here is what you can get from Metro by T-Mobile with the monthly ACP benefit applied to your account:New and existing customers can get approved for the ACP through the National Verifier and then visit one of the carriers that participate in the program to apply the discount to their services.