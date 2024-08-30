Meta’s open source Llama AI sees exponential popularity growth as major companies adopt it
Meta’s Llama AI model, which the company made open source, has seen an exponential rise in downloads within the last year. The company says that Llama is about to hit 350 million downloads, around tenfold the number of downloads it saw this time last year.
Meta claims this growth was only possible because of the company’s belief in open source AI, something CEO Mark Zuckerberg is heavily onboard with. It also helps that Llama seems to be a competently put together AI model. Every time I’ve used it I’ve been impressed, much more than Gemini at least.
Meta also gave some examples of big companies using Llama to streamline their operations or increase productivity. For example:
- AT&T uses Llama for customer service
- DoorDash uses Llama to streamline daily tasks for software engineers
- Goldman Sachs uses Llama for information extraction from documents
- Zoom uses Llama to power its AI companion
- And even Niantic’s Peridot game for AR pets uses Llama to make said pets feel alive
Meta AI on WhatsApp is also powered by Llama. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Meta says that the software development community is showing increasing preference for its AI models. I can somewhat verify this myself, because I have a software engineer friend whose company continues to prefer Llama over other alternatives. According to them, it provides the best bang for your buck for their operations.
AI has been the big buzzword as of late, with Apple, Google and Samsung jumping on the bandwagon. Every major company seems to be powering everything with AI now. But Meta’s approach to things may very well make it the goto place for AI and AR in the future.
Both of which appear to be shaping up to become the engines of future computing.
Of course, making Llama open source is just one way Meta has been trying to make a name for itself in emerging industries. The company also did the same thing when it made Quest OS open to third parties. Meta believes AR (Augmented Reality) is the future of computing, and has been working for years on AI-powered AR smart glasses.
