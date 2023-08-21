Meta might launch a web version of Threads early this week

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Meta is trying hard to bring as many users as possible back to Threads, and the best thing to do that is to add all the features they requested. Having the app available on all major platforms is another way to regain many of the users that stopped using Threads after a few weeks.

Currently, Threads is available on Android and iOS, but Meta is still missing a web version. Although Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, said one week ago that the company is already working on a web version of Threads, he didn’t say when we can expect it.

Over the weekend, he reiterated the fact that Meta is testing a web version of Threads internally, which should be launched early this week. According to Mosseri, the app is “a little bit buggy right now, you don’t want it just yet.” He went on to say that “as soon as it is ready, we will share it with everybody else.”

However, people familiar with Meta’s plans told Wall Street Journal that the company plans to launch the web version of Threads early this week. But there’s a catch though, as the source added that the launch plans aren’t final and could change.

After rushing the mobile version of Threads, which led to over half of the initial users dropping the app due to important features missing, including a web version of the app, it looks like Meta wants to avoid releasing yet another unfinished product.

Despite rolling out dozens of new features for Threads on Android and iOS, Meta’s app still has a lot of things to improve before the app can actually compete with Twitter.

Launching the web version of Threads will be just another step toward closing the gap between Meta’s micro-blogging app and the competition, which includes multiple apps at the moment, not just Twitter (i.e. Mastodon, Bluesky).

