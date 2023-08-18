Threads is getting two new features this week
It’s safe to say that Threads consumes most of Meta’s development resources at the moment, as the battle for X’s (previously Twitter) users is in full swing. Despite losing more than half of its initial installed base, Meta hopes to win over some of the users who left because Threads lacked a lot of the features they were expecting to be able to use at launch.
Last week, Threads received an update that added a trio of important new features: a new mention button, the ability to share a Threads post on Instagram DM, and the option to add custom alt-text to photos and videos included in posts.
According to Mosseri, Threads is now receiving a new Reposts tab that allows users to see all their threads they repost in a single place. Additionally, the latest Threads update adds reposts to users Following Feed.
Based on previous history, we expect another update adding new features to Threads next week. If you’ve already moved to Threads from Twitter, keep your eyes peeled for more info on this one.
Over the last few weeks, Threads has received regular updates that introduced many of the features that users have been asking for. That’s quite an achievement in itself considering the app has only been launched recently. It means Meta is focusing on adding a throng of new features and improvements to Thread in an attempt to close the gap between the social app and X.
Earlier today, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced on Threads that the app is getting two new features in the coming days. Although they’re not as important as the ones included in the previous update, they are among the features that users have been asking for, so that’s definitely a plus.
