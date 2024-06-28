Meta tests user-created AI chatbots on Instagram
Image credit — Meta
Meta is introducing AI chatbots on Instagram, starting with a test run in the U.S. These chatbots, developed by creators through Meta AI Studio, will be integrated into Instagram's messaging feature. They are designed to engage with users in a fun and interactive way, offering personalized responses and recommendations.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg envisions these AI avatars as an evolving "art form" that will improve over time. While the initial focus is on entertainment and engagement, he believes that these chatbots will eventually become sophisticated tools for creators and businesses to interact with their audiences.
To ensure transparency, Meta will clearly label these chatbots as AI so users are aware they are interacting with a machine. The company is collaborating with creators like Wasted and Don Allen Stevenson III to develop and refine the early versions of these chatbots.
The initial test will involve around 50 creators and a small percentage of users. Meta plans to gradually expand access over the next few months, aiming for a full launch by August.
Zuckerberg highlighted the potential of AI avatars to cater to diverse interests and provide personalized experiences. He mentioned the need for a wide range of APIs to reflect different preferences and enable creators and businesses to develop their own AI chatbots.
These chatbots could help creators manage their massive influx of messages from fans by offering automated yet engaging responses. This would allow creators to connect with their audience on a larger scale while saving time and effort.
Zuckerberg acknowledged the challenges in creating truly engaging and trustworthy AI avatars. He sees this as an ongoing experiment and encourages creators to explore different approaches to discover what works best.
