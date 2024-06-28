Meta tests user-created AI chatbots on Instagram

Image credit — Meta

Recommended Stories

These chatbots could help creators manage their massive influx of messages from fans by offering automated yet engaging responses. This would allow creators to connect with their audience on a larger scale while saving time and effort.Zuckerberg acknowledged the challenges in creating truly engaging and trustworthy AI avatars. He sees this as an ongoing experiment and encourages creators to explore different approaches to discover what works best.Meta's foray into AI chatbots on Instagram aligns with the growing trend of integrating artificial intelligence into social media platforms. As this technology continues to advance, we can definitely expect more AI-centric experiences for users in the future.