Meta takes a small step toward eradicating scam accounts across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

By
Meta announced this week it has taken down over two million accounts linked to scam centers in Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines.

The company says that it’s going after the criminal organizations that are using a technique called “pig butchering” and other schemes to target people globally through messaging, dating, social media and crypto to convince them to “invest” under false pretenses.

To be more effective at eradicating scam accounts, Meta has partnered with law enforcement and its peers in the private sector. This is the first time that Meta is sharing its approach to countering the cross-border criminal organizations behind forced-labor scam compounds under its Dangerous Organizations and Individuals (DOI) and safety policies.

In the past two years, we have stood up teams and systems to help identify and go after these scam hotspots globally under our DOI and safety policies. In addition, we’ve set up critical partnerships across our company and with key external partners to ensure that we are taking a holistic approach to defending people against the wide range of scams these groups are attempting online and offline,” explains Meta in a blog post.

For the unaware, “pig butchering” is a rather complex fraud scam that’s all about building trusted personal relationships online with someone only to manipulate them to deposit more and more money into an investment scheme, often using cryptocurrency, and ultimately lose that money.

To build trust with the victim, these scams more often than not allow the target to withdraw small amounts of money, but as soon as they start asking for their “investment” back or it becomes clear that they don’t have more money to sent them, the scammers usually disappear with all the “loot.”

This technique is called “bait and vanish” and there’s almost zero chances that the victim will ever get back a part of the investment, let alone the entire amount. These “pig butchering” schemes are so elaborate these days that it’s hard to escape from their clutches once you’re fully baited.

The “pig butchering” schemes appeared for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Even though they’re based in Asia, these scam centers target people across the globe, which is why they’re so dangerous.

Meta revealed that its teams have been focused on investigating and disrupting the activities of the scam centers in Southeast Asia for more than two years. The company learned that these criminal compounds force their workers to engage in a plethora of malicious activity, from cryptocurrency, gambling, loan and investment scams to government and other impersonation scams.

More often than not, these scams start on dating apps, text message, email, social media or messaging apps, then ultimately move to scammer-controlled accounts on crypto apps or scam websites that claim to be investment platforms.

Here are 7 tips that will help you spot scams easier and stay safe online:

  1. Add an extra layer of protection with two-factor authentication.
  2. Keep your account secure with “selfie verification.”
  3. Stay wary of scams that pretend to be government websites.
  4. Verify the source of unbelievable deals and don’t be rushed.
  5. Look out for fake celebrity ads.
  6. Beware of romance scams that use fake profiles to ask for money.
  7. Watch out for retail scams that mimic trusted brands.

Although removing as many accounts as possible and as quickly as possible is great, preventing bad actors from scamming innocent people would be an even better solution. The removal of 2 million scam accounts across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp is probably a very small number even for Asia alone.

Not to mention that these criminal compounds will build up their scam networks quite fast if there’s no system in place preventing them from doing that. But let’s just call this endeavor a “good start” and hope that Meta will continue to remove these accounts from all over the world.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena.

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
