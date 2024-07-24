Meta's open-source AI is now live

– Mark Zuckerberg, July 23, 2024

His point is that the importance of open source for a positive AI future cannot be overstated. That's because AI has, in theory, immense potential to boost human productivity, creativity, quality of life, and economic growth, while advancing medical and scientific research. Open source ensures broader access to AI benefits, prevents power from concentrating in a few companies.Safety concerns fall into two categories: unintentional harm, where AI systems cause damage without intending to, and intentional harm, where bad actors use AI maliciously. Most worries center on unintentional harm, which open source could, in theory, mitigate through transparency and widespread scrutiny.When it comes to intentional harm, distinguishing between individual bad actors and resource-rich nation-states is crucial, Zuck argues and talks about "how the US and democratic nations should handle the threat of states with massive resources like China".