WhatsApp’s Communities feature is coming to Messenger

Meta is silently rolling out Communities, a feature that WhatsApp received back in 2022, to Messenger. The feature makes it easier for organizations, schools and other private groups to chat on Messenger in an organized fashion.

Although Meta hasn’t issued an official announcement for the new feature, the company confirmed to TechCrunch that Messenger users are now getting Communities.

What’s important to understand is that you won’t be needing an associated Facebook Group to be able to connect with others. Unlike Community Chats that were added to Messenger two years ago, you don’t need to be connected to a Facebook Group to create a dedicated space for communication in real time.

According to Meta, Messenger users can now create a dedicated community to connect with people with shared interests. Unlike WhatsApp, which requires users to have someone’s phone number to invite them to a Community, Messenger Communities are connected to Facebook’s social graph.

Basically, this means that in order to create a Community, Messenger users can simply invite Facebook friends and friends of friends to grow their communities. These Communities on Messenger have been mainly designed for public conversation, Meta claims.

TechCrunch reports that the new Communities feature is now rolling out to all users globally, but it might not be available to everyone at the same time, so be patient if you don’t see Communities in your app yet.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

