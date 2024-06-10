WhatsApp’s Communities feature is coming to Messenger
Meta is silently rolling out Communities, a feature that WhatsApp received back in 2022, to Messenger. The feature makes it easier for organizations, schools and other private groups to chat on Messenger in an organized fashion.
Although Meta hasn’t issued an official announcement for the new feature, the company confirmed to TechCrunch that Messenger users are now getting Communities.
According to Meta, Messenger users can now create a dedicated community to connect with people with shared interests. Unlike WhatsApp, which requires users to have someone’s phone number to invite them to a Community, Messenger Communities are connected to Facebook’s social graph.
TechCrunch reports that the new Communities feature is now rolling out to all users globally, but it might not be available to everyone at the same time, so be patient if you don’t see Communities in your app yet.
What’s important to understand is that you won’t be needing an associated Facebook Group to be able to connect with others. Unlike Community Chats that were added to Messenger two years ago, you don’t need to be connected to a Facebook Group to create a dedicated space for communication in real time.
Basically, this means that in order to create a Community, Messenger users can simply invite Facebook friends and friends of friends to grow their communities. These Communities on Messenger have been mainly designed for public conversation, Meta claims.
