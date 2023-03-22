WhatsApp’s latest update improves group chats and communities experience
WhatsApp has just announced a brand-new update that mostly focuses on Communities, a feature that’s been introduced last year. Starting today, WhatsApp users should see couple of changes that will make groups easier to manage and navigate.
One of the important additions included in the update is a new tool that will give admins enhanced control over their group privacy. It’s meant to provide admins with the ability to decided who is able to join a group. The update further empowers admins’ control over who can join when they share their group’s invite link or make their group joinable in a community.
Thanks to the latest update, WhatsApp users can now search a contact’s name to see their groups in common. It’s much easier than trying to remember the name of the group you already know you share with a friend.
In related news, WhatsApp is expected to push out yet another update meant to reduce spam. A new feature that will allow users to mute calls from unknown callers is now being tested and it’s available in the beta program. All muted calls will appear in the Call List, but you won’t be bothered by anyone you don’t know if that’s what you want.
Another improvement introduced in the latest update will allow WhatsApp users to easily see groups in common. Since its launch last year, Communities in their groups have grown exponentially, so it’s hard to navigate and find those the you’re interested in.
If you can’t wait to start using these new features, you’ll have to be patient. WhatsApp announced that these new features will start rolling out globally over the coming week, so it might take a while to reach everyone. On the bright side, the social app hinted to even more tools that will further improve the groups experience for both admins and members.
