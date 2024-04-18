Meta launches new version of Meta AI assistant across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger





According to Meta, Llama 3 is said to outperform competing models on various benchmarks. Considering this, this update represents a significant step forward for Meta's AI capabilities. The company has been steadily making progress in the field of artificial intelligence, and the release of Llama 3 and the integrated AI assistant mark a notable milestone.





Meta's AI assistant is designed to answer users' questions in a comprehensive and informative way, similar to ChatGPT. It can also be instructed to complete different creative tasks, like writing different kinds of creative content.



Beyond the social media integration, Meta's AI assistant is now available through a dedicated website, allowing users to interact with it directly without needing to log in to any of their social media accounts. This broader accessibility could potentially introduce Meta's AI technology to a wider audience.



One thing is that's for sure is that competition in the AI assistant market is heating up. OpenAI's ChatGPT has garnered significant attention for its capabilities, and other tech giants like Google are also pouring resources into developing their own AI assistants. The latter even going as far as

The release of Llama 3 also reflects advancements in Meta's open-source AI models. Llama 3 is the latest version of the company's foundational open-source model, which means that the underlying code is available for public scrutiny and development. This mode of operation fosters collaboration within the AI research community and can lead to faster innovation.One thing is that's for sure is that competition in the AI assistant market is heating up. OpenAI's ChatGPT has garnered significant attention for its capabilities, and other tech giants like Google are also pouring resources into developing their own AI assistants. The latter even going as far as restructuring key parts of the company's operations in order to focus more on AI. It will be very interesting to see how Meta's entry into the field with Llama 3 and the integrated AI assistant will affect other companies' next steps.