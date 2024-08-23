Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Meta enables cross-posting from Facebook and Instagram to Threads

For months, Meta has been testing the waters with cross-posting from Instagram and Facebook to Threads, its social media platform that goes head-to-head with X. Well, the testing phase has officially wrapped up.

From Facebook through Instagram to Threads


Meta has shared with the tech media outlet TechCrunch that the feature is now globally available in every country where Threads is offered.

This new cross-posting feature aligns with Meta's bigger plan to maximize content sharing across its suite of apps. For years, Meta has let users share posts between Instagram and Facebook, making it easier for those active on both platforms to connect.

The new cross-posting feature on Instagram lets users share their posts to Threads, but you have to opt in first. To use it, just toggle on the Threads sharing option when you are posting an image. Once you do that, your caption will carry over as text on Threads, and any hashtags will be converted into plain text.



Users have the flexibility to either use the cross-post feature just once or set it up for automatic sharing, so their posts always go to Threads. However, keep in mind that you can’t cross-post Instagram Reels to Threads; it is currently limited to still images only.

On Facebook, cross-posting to Threads operates just like it does on Instagram. Users can easily toggle on a new Threads option while composing a post. Look for the Threads logo at the top, right next to choices like “Friends” or “Add an Album,” where you can switch it to “On” or “Off.” The new feature should be available on both Android and iOS.

The same goes for sharing posts from Facebook to Threads. | Image credit – TechCrunch
The option to cross-post from Instagram and Facebook to Threads could make it a lot easier for business owners and content creators. How? Instead of crafting separate content for each platform, they can share the same post and engage with different audiences all at once.

Plus, I think it is a savvy move by Meta to wrap up the testing phase and officially roll out this feature. By linking Threads more tightly to its broader app ecosystem and tapping into billions of users, Meta could give Threads a nice boost.
