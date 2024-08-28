Fediverse replies are now more visible on Threads
Threads, Meta's text-based social media app, is taking another step towards embracing the Fediverse, the interconnected network of decentralized social media platforms. The latest update allows users who've opted into Fediverse sharing to see replies from Mastodon and other platforms right within Threads. These replies will now be displayed in a dedicated "fediverse replies" section under relevant posts.
Decentralized social media platforms, like Mastodon, offer an alternative to the centralized platforms dominated by large tech companies. They are typically open-source and run on independent servers, giving users more control over their data and experience. However, these platforms have often been criticized for being less user-friendly and having a smaller user base compared to their centralized counterparts.
This marks a significant change, as Fediverse content will now be much more visible on Threads. Previously, users mostly saw replies from other platforms only if they had a large following or a widely shared post. With this update, any user browsing Threads can potentially see Fediverse replies, increasing interaction between these interconnected networks.
Example of a post on Threads showcasing Fediverse replies
The update demonstrates Threads' commitment to becoming more compatible with the Fediverse, which has been a gradual process over the past six months. However, some limitations remain. Users need to actively choose to enable Fediverse sharing to see these replies, and the feature itself is still in beta, indicating potential for further refinements. Additionally, Threads doesn't currently support replying directly to Fediverse replies, limiting the ability to fully engage with users on other platforms. Meta engineer Peter Cottle has addressed this, stating that adding this functionality is a priority.
Despite these limitations, the update represents an important step towards making decentralized social media more mainstream. By allowing users to see Fediverse replies directly within Threads, it encourages more people to open their accounts to the Fediverse. This increased exposure can help normalize the concept of decentralized social media and potentially attract more users to these platforms.
Threads' latest update can potentially bridge this gap by exposing its large user base to the Fediverse. Its increased visibility of these replies signifies a notable development in the ongoing evolution of social media, and could empower users with more control over their social media experience and foster a more diverse and interconnected digital culture.
