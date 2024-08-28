Fediverse replies are now more visible on Threads

Example of a post on Threads showcasing Fediverse replies





The update demonstrates Threads' commitment to becoming more compatible with the Fediverse, which has been a gradual process over the past six months. However, some limitations remain. Users need to actively choose to enable Fediverse sharing to see these replies, and the feature itself is still in beta, indicating potential for further refinements. Additionally, Threads doesn't currently support replying directly to Fediverse replies, limiting the ability to fully engage with users on other platforms. Meta engineer Peter Cottle has addressed this, stating that adding this functionality is a priority.Despite these limitations, the update represents an important step towards making decentralized social media more mainstream. By allowing users to see Fediverse replies directly within Threads, it encourages more people to open their accounts to the Fediverse. This increased exposure can help normalize the concept of decentralized social media and potentially attract more users to these platforms.Decentralized social media platforms, like Mastodon, offer an alternative to the centralized platforms dominated by large tech companies. They are typically open-source and run on independent servers, giving users more control over their data and experience. However, these platforms have often been criticized for being less user-friendly and having a smaller user base compared to their centralized counterparts.