Meta starts testing more than a dozen AI experiences across its social apps
Meta announced this week it has ramped up security by adding default end-to-end encryption to Messenger and rolling out a bunch of other new features. On top of that, the social giant revealed over 20 AI generative experiences that are now being tested across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.
One of the new AI generative experiences coming to Meta’s Messenger and Instagram is called reimagine. Meta AI will generate and share an initial image requested by a user, then their friends can press and hold on the picture to riff on it with a text prompt and Meta AI will generate a brand-new image.
Meta is also testing new ways to create and share AI-generated images on Facebook, such as using Meta AI to convert images from landscape to portrait orientation to make it easier to share them to Stories.
Also, the company is testing using Meta AI to find relevant information in Groups, which will prevent users from missing out on the conversations, as well as suggest topics for new chats.
On top of that, Meta AI is being used in the Marketplace to help users learn more about the products they’re looking to buy. Meta hopes that its AI experiences will improve its search capabilities for friends, Pages, Groups and Marketplace listings.
Starting today, Meta is expanding access to Meta AI’s text-to-image generation feature outside of chats, making it available in the US to start at imagine.meta.com.
Last but not least, Meta announced that it will roll out invisible watermarking in the coming weeks. The invisible watermark will be applied with a deep learning model, and it will be imperceptible to the human eye. Meta also says that the watermark will be resistant to common image manipulations like cropping, color change, screenshots and more.
These AI experiences will touch various aspects of these social apps, including search, discovery, ads, business messaging and much more. In the coming weeks, select users should start seeing these new AI-related features before they’re made available to everyone.
One of the new AI generative experiences coming to Meta’s Messenger and Instagram is called reimagine. Meta AI will generate and share an initial image requested by a user, then their friends can press and hold on the picture to riff on it with a text prompt and Meta AI will generate a brand-new image.
Furthermore, Meta announced that it will roll out Reels in Meta AI chats. The new feature will help users with recommendations in the form of Reels. Say you want to travel to a certain location. Meta AI will recommend the best places to visit and share Reels of the top sites so that you don’t miss any important attractions.
Meta is also testing new ways to create and share AI-generated images on Facebook, such as using Meta AI to convert images from landscape to portrait orientation to make it easier to share them to Stories.
Also, the company is testing using Meta AI to find relevant information in Groups, which will prevent users from missing out on the conversations, as well as suggest topics for new chats.
On top of that, Meta AI is being used in the Marketplace to help users learn more about the products they’re looking to buy. Meta hopes that its AI experiences will improve its search capabilities for friends, Pages, Groups and Marketplace listings.
Starting today, Meta is expanding access to Meta AI’s text-to-image generation feature outside of chats, making it available in the US to start at imagine.meta.com.
Last but not least, Meta announced that it will roll out invisible watermarking in the coming weeks. The invisible watermark will be applied with a deep learning model, and it will be imperceptible to the human eye. Meta also says that the watermark will be resistant to common image manipulations like cropping, color change, screenshots and more.
Things that are NOT allowed: