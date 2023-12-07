Meta Messenger ramps up security with default end-to-end encryption and rolls out new features





In addition to the security boost, Meta is rolling out some other new features. The "Edit a Message" feature lets you edit those pesky typos or mistakes within 15 minutes of hitting the send button—perfect for those quick, error-prone messages. In addition to the security boost, Meta is rolling out some other new features. The "Edit a Message" feature lets you edit those pesky typos or mistakes within 15 minutes of hitting the send button—perfect for those quick, error-prone messages.









The company also rolls out a new handy addition, the "Disappearing Messages" feature, keeping your messages visible for only 24 hours in end-to-end encrypted conversations. The improved interface makes it easier to see when this feature is activated. The company also rolls out a new handy addition, the "Disappearing Messages" feature, keeping your messages visible for only 24 hours in end-to-end encrypted conversations. The improved interface makes it easier to see when this feature is activated.









Another privacy-focused feature is also rolling out, and it's likely to be well-received by many users. Ever find yourself accidentally opening a message or simply wanting to read it without immediately responding? It can be challenging, especially after the receiver sees you've viewed it. With the upcoming Read Receipts Control feature, you can decide whether others can see when you've read their messages.



According to Meta, Messenger users share over 1.3 billion photos and videos daily. In response to this significant activity, the company enhances the user experience by making photos and videos more accessible. This includes improvements in image quality, the introduction of fun layouts, and the addition of more controls so you can reply or react to any photo or video within a collection.









Voice messaging is also getting an update, now allowing you to play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x speeds, pick up listening to a voice message from where you left off, and continue listening to a voice message when you navigate away from the chat or the app.



For the billion-plus Messenger users, the default end-to-end encryption will take a few months to roll out globally. Once your chats are upgraded, you have to set up a recovery method, like a PIN, to ensure you can restore messages in case of device changes or losses. The other new features should be available immediately.









Meta's Messenger is stepping up its game by making end-to-end encryption the default for private chats and calls. This added layer of security ensures that your messages and calls are shielded from prying eyes, providing privacy from the sender's device to the recipient's.emphasizes that even the company can't peek at your messages unless you choose to report a message.