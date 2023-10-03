Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Upcoming event
Google Pixel 8 October event: how to watch and all announcements to expect
Oct 04, Wed, 9:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Meta could offer EU users a $14/month license to kill ads on Facebook, Instagram

Apps
Meta could offer EU users a $14/month license to kill ads on Facebook, Instagram
Sick and tired of ads on Facebook and Instagram? Want to “kill” those pesky paid posts? Well, if you’re in the EU, you could do just that – but first, a small fee. Before you reach for your ad-slashing tool, reach for your wallet and pay Meta $14. Enjoy your 30 ad-free social network days and then pay again because we’re not talking about a single-time subscription – we’re talking about $14 per month.

Actually, we’re not talking about anything and we’re not giving Mark Zuckerberg any ideas – but someone apparently is. The WSJ has the story.

What Meta is allegedly trying to do, is to steer around EU rules that threaten to restrict Meta’s ability to bombard users with personalized ads without first seeking their consent. Insiders claim that Zuck’s company shared this ad-free subscription plan with privacy regulators in Ireland and digital competition regulators in Brussels in September.

It is called SNA – subscription no ads – and it would give EU users a choice:
  • Continue to access Instagram and Facebook free of charge, but agree to personalized ads;
  • Pay to access the platforms without any ads.

Those who choose to go with the SNA, those familiar with Meta’s proposal say, could be charged a tad over $10/month on desktop on a Facebook or Instagram account (and roughly $6 for each additional linked account). As far as mobile devices go, the prices could be 40% higher. The price could jump to $14/month – that’s because Meta would factor in commissions charged by Apple’s and Google’s app stores on in-app payments.

We didn’t get to see the “Musk vs. Zuck” cage fight, but if both billionaires introduce some more subscriptions on Meta and X – and make the free versions of the platforms unbearable – there’ll be a fight, alright. The only difference is Musk and Zuck won’t be fighting each other, but everybody else at once.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

USB-C port superpowers: Turning iPhone 15 into a Nintendo Switch, pro-grade camera, podcast studio
USB-C port superpowers: Turning iPhone 15 into a Nintendo Switch, pro-grade camera, podcast studio
Amazon slashes the price of the high-end JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds by 50%; save on a pair now
Amazon slashes the price of the high-end JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds by 50%; save on a pair now
Video shows the OnePlus Open in the wild
Video shows the OnePlus Open in the wild
Nokia reveals two 5G-enabled industrial smartphones
Nokia reveals two 5G-enabled industrial smartphones
Google's change of one tab on Android version of YouTube leads to other moves
Google's change of one tab on Android version of YouTube leads to other moves
China's largest foundry, SMIC, takes action in case the U.S. tightens restrictions on chips
China's largest foundry, SMIC, takes action in case the U.S. tightens restrictions on chips
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless