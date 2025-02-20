If you’re a fact person, you can now help Meta fight disinformation
Meta announced soon after Trump’s reelection that it will drop fact-checking in favor of a more liberal moderation method: community notes. But not every user will be able to leave community notes under a post, so for that reason Meta announced that it’s recruiting people who are willing to become contributors to this feature.
Before doing that though, you must meet a few requirements. First off, you must be based in the United States, be over 18, have an account that’s more than 6 months old and in good standing. Also, you must have a verified phone number or have set up two-factor authentication.
For the unaware, here is how Community Notes will work on Meta’s social apps. Whenever a post might be inaccurate or confusing, a Community Notes contributor can write and submit a note with background information, a tip or an insight that people might find useful.
Meta has already confirmed that contributors will be able to write and submit notes on most public content across Facebook, Instagram and Threads, but these notes can’t be longer than 500 characters. They also must include a link.
The company also says that it does not decide which posts get community notes, which will be written and rated by contributors. This means that enough contributors must agree that a community note is helpful before it can be published on a post.
Obviously, it doesn’t matter if you only use one of the three Meta social apps, but you’ll probably have a bigger chance of becoming a contributor for the company’s upcoming Community Notes test.
The Community Notes feature is not yet available, but Meta plans to launch a beta version very soon, so if you’re a fact person and want to help Meta fight disinformation, you can now apply to become a contributor.
Before doing that though, you must meet a few requirements. First off, you must be based in the United States, be over 18, have an account that’s more than 6 months old and in good standing. Also, you must have a verified phone number or have set up two-factor authentication.
Once the Community Notes beta launches, Meta will begin admitting eligible contributors off the waitlist. According to the social giant, the feature will be rolled out “over the next few months.”
For the unaware, here is how Community Notes will work on Meta’s social apps. Whenever a post might be inaccurate or confusing, a Community Notes contributor can write and submit a note with background information, a tip or an insight that people might find useful.
Meta's Community Notes feature is coming soon | Screenshot by PhoneArena
Meta has already confirmed that contributors will be able to write and submit notes on most public content across Facebook, Instagram and Threads, but these notes can’t be longer than 500 characters. They also must include a link.
The company also says that it does not decide which posts get community notes, which will be written and rated by contributors. This means that enough contributors must agree that a community note is helpful before it can be published on a post.
Obviously, it doesn’t matter if you only use one of the three Meta social apps, but you’ll probably have a bigger chance of becoming a contributor for the company’s upcoming Community Notes test.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: