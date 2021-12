Dark mode, new voice effects coming to Messenger Kids

To add voice effects to voice message, simply tap on the “voice” mic icon, press and hold to record a message, then choose from five different options to change your voice to sound like you’re talking into a seashell, or like a robot, ghost, gorilla or mouse. Just like dark mode, this feature is only available on iOS devices for now.



The ability to start games from within a chat thread allows kids to play two-player games without having to leave the chat thread and go to the Explore tab to pick a game. Once again, the ability for kids to start two-player games from within Messenger chat threads is only available for iOS users.

One of the most requested features for mobile apps, dark mode is finally coming to Messenger Kids . Since the app’s audience isn’t as large as the main app, Facebook took its time to make it available to its users.Although kids can’t really complain, Messenger had decided to throw in a couple of additional features to go along with the dark mode. For starters, new voice effects can be added to audio messages. Also, kids can now start games from within their chat thread.The dark mode feature, which is only available on iOS devices (Android coming soon), can be turned on and off from the Messenger Kids app settings. Also, the phone’s settings can be used to automatically change how Messenger Kids looks.