Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View
iOS Apps

Dark mode, new voice effects coming to Messenger Kids

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Dark mode, new voice effects coming to Messenger Kids
One of the most requested features for mobile apps, dark mode is finally coming to Messenger Kids. Since the app’s audience isn’t as large as the main app, Facebook took its time to make it available to its users.

Although kids can’t really complain, Messenger had decided to throw in a couple of additional features to go along with the dark mode. For starters, new voice effects can be added to audio messages. Also, kids can now start games from within their chat thread.

The dark mode feature, which is only available on iOS devices (Android coming soon), can be turned on and off from the Messenger Kids app settings. Also, the phone’s settings can be used to automatically change how Messenger Kids looks.



To add voice effects to voice message, simply tap on the “voice” mic icon, press and hold to record a message, then choose from five different options to change your voice to sound like you’re talking into a seashell, or like a robot, ghost, gorilla or mouse. Just like dark mode, this feature is only available on iOS devices for now.

The ability to start games from within a chat thread allows kids to play two-player games without having to leave the chat thread and go to the Explore tab to pick a game. Once again, the ability for kids to start two-player games from within Messenger chat threads is only available for iOS users.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is outselling every smartphone in South Korea
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is outselling every smartphone in South Korea
Samsung updates the Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Pro with wear detection during calls
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
Samsung updates the Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Pro with wear detection during calls
Google Chat in Gmail now lets users call someone directly
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google Chat in Gmail now lets users call someone directly
5G Pixel 6a dummy shows up for pictures dressed in aluminum
by Alan Friedman,  1
5G Pixel 6a dummy shows up for pictures dressed in aluminum
WhatsApp adds more options for disappearing messages on iOS and Android
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
WhatsApp adds more options for disappearing messages on iOS and Android
T-Mobile's customer service is in decline
by Alan Friedman,  3
T-Mobile's customer service is in decline
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless