Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View
iOS Android Apps

Messenger to start testing bill splitting feature in the US

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Messenger to start testing bill splitting feature in the US
Recapping everything that’s been released from the beginning of the year, Messenger revealed a couple of surprises that haven’t yet been implemented. One of these surprises is a sneak peek at the bill splitting feature that Messenger will be tested in the United States.

Starting next week, Messenger users in the US will be able to test Split Payments, a free way to share the cost of bills and expenses. If you’re selected for the testing sample, you can find the Split Payments feature by clicking the “Get Started” button in a group chat or the Payments Hub in Messenger.

Any bill can be split evenly, but Messenger users can also modify the contribution amount for each individual in the chat, with or without themselves included. All requests will be sent and viewable in the group chat thread after entering a personalized message and confirming Facebook Pay details.

Messenger doesn’t say when Split Payments will be available for everyone, but if we were to guess, they will probably be ready for prime time early next year.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Anti-glare camera coating tipped for Xiaomi 12 5G
by Alan Friedman,  0
Anti-glare camera coating tipped for Xiaomi 12 5G
Nothing’s “Black Edition” Ear 1 buds are no joke
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Nothing’s “Black Edition” Ear 1 buds are no joke
Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro, Galaxy S21 Ultra: Selfie comparison
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro, Galaxy S21 Ultra: Selfie comparison
Apple releases video showing how to use hand gestures to move around the Apple Watch
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple releases video showing how to use hand gestures to move around the Apple Watch
Update to Reddit adds new real-time features
by Alan Friedman,  0
Update to Reddit adds new real-time features
Galaxy Z Flip finally gets November security update
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Galaxy Z Flip finally gets November security update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless