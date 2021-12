Messenger to start testing bill splitting feature in the US

Get Started

Recapping everything that’s been released from the beginning of the year, Messenger revealed a couple of surprises that haven’t yet been implemented. One of these surprises is a sneak peek at the bill splitting feature that Messenger will be tested in the United States.Starting next week, Messenger users in the US will be able to test Split Payments, a free way to share the cost of bills and expenses. If you’re selected for the testing sample, you can find the Split Payments feature by clicking the “” button in a group chat or the Payments Hub in Messenger Any bill can be split evenly, but Messenger users can also modify the contribution amount for each individual in the chat, with or without themselves included. All requests will be sent and viewable in the group chat thread after entering a personalized message and confirming Facebook Pay details.Messenger doesn’t say when Split Payments will be available for everyone, but if we were to guess, they will probably be ready for prime time early next year.