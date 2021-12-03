Messenger to start testing bill splitting feature in the US

Messenger to start testing bill splitting feature in the US0
Starting next week, Messenger users in the US will be able to test Split Payments, a free way to share the cost of bills and expenses. If you’re selected for the testing sample, you can find the Split Payments feature by clicking the “Get Started” button in a group chat or the Payments Hub in Messenger.
Messenger doesn’t say when Split Payments will be available for everyone, but if we were to guess, they will probably be ready for prime time early next year.