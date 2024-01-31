Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Mediatek Dimensity 9400 SoC coming Q4 with advanced AI features

Processors
Mediatek Dimensity 9400 SoC coming Q4 with advanced AI features
The MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset has an interesting configuration made up of four Cortex-X4 prime CPU cores and four Cortex-A720 performance CPU cores. Low power efficiency cores? Nah, they're for sissies. The Dimensity 9400 SoC is expected to be equipped with one Cortex-X5 Prime CPU core, four Cortex-X4 Prime CPU cores, and four Cortex-A720 performance CPU cores. Look, Ma. No efficiency cores once again.

Additionally, the chipset will be the first Dimensity component manufactured using TSMC's 3nm process node. To be sure, it will be the foundry's second-gen 3nm process node, the N3E, which should lead to performance improvements and/or more energy efficiency. Per China Times (via Wccftech), MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai said during a ceremony on Tuesday that the Dimensity 9400 application processor (AP) will arrive in Q4 and will have AI capabilities that will rival other chipsets.

MediaTek did not specifically refer to the chip as the Dimensity 9400 but it seems likely that Tsai was referring to the fabless chip designer's next flagship chip. The Dimensity 9400, like its predecessor, will support LPDDR5T RAM which is key to the chip's ability to run on-device AI features. The chip is expected to top the 33 billion parameter large language model of the Dimensity 9300. This should lead to enhanced AI capabilities for the chip.

The configuration of the Dimensity 9400 AP is not for sissies - Mediatek Dimensity 9400 SoC coming Q4 with advanced AI features
The configuration of the Dimensity 9400 AP is not for sissies

The most obvious rival for the Dimensity 9400 AP is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 which will debut Qualcomm's own Oryon cores and will also lack efficiency cores like the Dimensity 9400. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will also be produced by TSMC using its second-gen 3nm node.
 
Without any efficiency cores, there were concerns that the Dimensity 9300 SoC would overheat and indeed there were some rumors last September which of course, MediaTek denied. A stress test run on the Dimensity 9300 SoC showed that the chipset did throttle dropping performance by 46% after stress was introduced to the AP's cores. On the other hand, the chip does run the Vivo X100 series, and outside of the aforementioned stress test, there haven't been any major overheating issues that we can find. This bodes well for the Dimensity 9400 AP.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless