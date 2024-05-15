Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

MediaTek introduces new Dimensity 8250 chipset for premium mid-range phones

By
MediaTek has been pretty busy this year, as the Taiwanese chip maker already launched a handful of smartphone chipsets, and it’s not even been six months since the beginning of the year.

The most recent product introduced by MediaTek is the Dimensity 8250, a chipset specifically designed for premium mid-range phones. On paper, the new chipset feels like a pretty solid option for mid-end smartphones.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 8250 features eight cores: 1x Arm Cortex-A78 clocked at 3.1GHz, 3x Arm Cortex-A78 clocked at 3.0GHz, and 4x Arm Cortex-A55 clocked at 2.0GHz.

The chipset supports camera sensors of up to 320MP or 32MP + 32MP + 32MP, as well as 4K60 (3840 x 2160) video capture resolution. Also, Dimensity 8250 supports displays with FHD+ @ 180Hz and WHQD+ @ 120Hz max refresh rate.

Other highlights of MediaTek’s new chipset include UFS 3.1 storage type, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E support, Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU (graphics processing unit), and quad-channel LPDDR5 RAM support (up to 6,400Mbps).

Although MediaTek didn’t mention anything about when the new chipset might be available and/or what phones will be powered by Dimensity 8250, we already know that Oppo’s Reno12 is expected to come equipped with this particular chipset.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

