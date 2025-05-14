McAfee rolls out a new tool to take on scam texts, calls, and video deepfakes





Over the past year, scams have grown more frequent and sophisticated. According to McAfee, the average person in the U.S. faces about 14 scam attempts every day. These can range from fake shipping notifications and toll payment requests to AI-generated videos promoting investment scams. The tools scammers are using now are much more convincing than they used to be, and falling for just one of these tricks can be costly.



To try and keep up with the threat, McAfee says Scam Detector uses AI to check the full content of a message or video, not just links. It looks at what is being said, how it's phrased, and where it's coming from. It can also be adjusted depending on how strict someone wants their scam filter to be. Users can choose between Low, Balanced, or High settings, depending on how aggressive they want the scanning to be.





Here are some of the core features that come with Scam Detector:



Text scam detection with over 99% accuracy

Detection of deepfake videos with up to 96% accuracy

Real-time alerts for suspicious texts, emails, and videos

Works across apps like iMessage, WhatsApp, Messenger, Gmail, and more

On-demand scan for messages, screenshots, or links

Privacy-focused, with content scanned on the device

Email scanning across Gmail, Yahoo, and Microsoft accounts

Explanation of why something was flagged to help people learn what to watch for





Unlike scam protection features from companies like Google, which are split across different products — such as in-call scam detection on Pixel phones or scam filtering in Gmail — McAfee’s approach is to offer everything in one place. Scam Detector works across multiple apps, browsers, and platforms regardless of the device or ecosystem. It’s a more unified solution, which could be helpful for people who don’t rely on a single brand’s services.





Scam Detector works across several messaging and video apps on Android and iOS. | Images credit — McAfee

How does it work?

On Android, scam texts are automatically scanned before they’re even opened. iPhone users can manually scan messages or use filters to catch suspicious ones. Scam Detector also checks videos on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, where deepfakes are increasingly common. Earlier this year, McAfee found that YouTube alone accounted for the majority of deepfake scam detections. Scam Detector also works on PC, with Mac and Chromebook support offered at the moment as a technology preview.



Alongside the tool, McAfee has also launched a campaign called Keep it Real, which encourages people to share their scam experiences. The idea is to reduce the shame around falling for scams and help others learn what to look out for. Stories range from fake concert tickets and stolen phone numbers to IRS impersonation scams. Many of these incidents happened in moments of stress or distraction.









Scam Detector is included with all McAfee core plans,



Scam Detector is included with all McAfee core plans, which start at $39.99 per month for a two-year membership. There are multiple tiers available depending on how many devices you want to cover and what extra features you need.

While no solution is perfect, this type of all-in-one protection could make it easier for people to stay ahead of modern scams. Having scam detection that works across your apps and devices, without needing to rely on separate tools, may offer a bit more peace of mind in a digital world that feels less predictable every day.