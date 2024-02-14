Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Max becomes the first service to stream live sports in Dolby Vision

Apps Wireless service
@cosminvasile
Max becomes the first service to stream live sports in Dolby Vision
While streaming services like Amazon remove features like Dolby Vision to put them under additional paywalls, Max is bringing the feature to live sports for the first time at no extra charge.

The streaming service announced this week that live sports will be available to stream in Dolby Vision for all subscribers with supported devices via the B/R Sports Add On.

According to the US company, this is the first time that a streaming service offers live sports in Dolby Vision, providing customers with stunning visuals, sharp contrast, and rich details.

Keep in mind that only NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA and US Soccer live games will be available to stream in Dolby Vision. Also, Max announced that all of TNT Sports’ live programming, including pre and postgame coverage, can also be streamed on the B/R Sports Add-On.

Sports fans subscribed to the Bleacher Report will be able to get a taste of Dolby Vision beginning this weekend. This weekend’s NBA All-Star coverage scheduled for February 18 (8PM ET) will be the first live sports program to be streamed in Dolby Vision, so make sure to tune in if you want to check it out.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy

Latest News

Why Apple's famous Super Bowl ad almost didn't see the light of day
Why Apple's famous Super Bowl ad almost didn't see the light of day
Apple Watch saves the day and detects silent heart condition: a South Carolina couple is beyond thankful
Apple Watch saves the day and detects silent heart condition: a South Carolina couple is beyond thankful
Threads rolls out a new feature, letting users discover hot topics in the US
Threads rolls out a new feature, letting users discover hot topics in the US
Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless