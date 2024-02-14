Max becomes the first service to stream live sports in Dolby Vision
While streaming services like Amazon remove features like Dolby Vision to put them under additional paywalls, Max is bringing the feature to live sports for the first time at no extra charge.
The streaming service announced this week that live sports will be available to stream in Dolby Vision for all subscribers with supported devices via the B/R Sports Add On.
Keep in mind that only NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA and US Soccer live games will be available to stream in Dolby Vision. Also, Max announced that all of TNT Sports’ live programming, including pre and postgame coverage, can also be streamed on the B/R Sports Add-On.
According to the US company, this is the first time that a streaming service offers live sports in Dolby Vision, providing customers with stunning visuals, sharp contrast, and rich details.
Sports fans subscribed to the Bleacher Report will be able to get a taste of Dolby Vision beginning this weekend. This weekend’s NBA All-Star coverage scheduled for February 18 (8PM ET) will be the first live sports program to be streamed in Dolby Vision, so make sure to tune in if you want to check it out.
