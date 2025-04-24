Save $100 and get the powerful, compact Marshall Middleton at an unbeatable price
Looking for a new top-quality speaker with an iconic design and a price tag that won't break the bank? The Marshall Middleton is the perfect choice for you!
Right now, Amazon is offering a hefty $100 discount on the model in black, dropping the cost below the $200 mark. And while the deal itself is great, the discounted price is only part of the reason why you should confidently go ahead and get the Marshall Middleton.
Backed by Marshall's decades of audio expertise, this compact speaker delivers loud, premium sound with strong bass and clear highs. On top of that, it boasts a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, offering full protection against dust and allowing it to survive submersion in up to 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. So, whether you enjoy your songs on the couch or prefer to relax on the beach or in the forest, this bad boy's got your back.
So, not only will you get a powerful speaker that you can take anywhere, but you'll also have a device with solid battery life that ensures your phone never runs out of power while you're blasting your favorite tunes. Therefore, don't waste any more time! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score a brand-new Marshall Middleton at a bargain price while the offer is still up for grabs!
What about battery life? Well, it shines in that department, too, delivering up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. And guess what? It can even double as a power bank, charging your phone on the go.
