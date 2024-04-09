Up Next:
Experience Marshall's sound on the cheap and treat yourself to a pair of Marshall Major IV for less than $100
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The moment you see Marshall's engraving on a set of headphones or a Bluetooth speaker, you know two things: first, the device is of high quality, and second, you'll have to spend an arm and a leg to get it. However, it's possible to purchase a Marshall product without breaking the bank. You just need to snag it through a sweet offer like this one.
As a proper Marshall product, the Marshall Major IV deliver pretty good sound with a strong bass. They also offer clear and crisp vocals, although they may be slightly excessive. Purists might not be fans of the headphone sound, but casual listeners who enjoy both heavy bass and clear music will likely appreciate their default sound signature.
However, the biggest downside here is that the Marshall Major IV don't come with an Active Noise Cancellation. Additionally, they have light clamping force, which means they don't provide effective noise isolation.
Nevertheless, for under $100, the Marshall Major IV are a real steal. So, unless not having ANC isn't a deal-breaker for you, we suggest taking advantage of this offer now by tapping the deal button at the beginning of the article.
During our bargain hunting, we spotted a sweet deal on the Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth headphones. At the moment, these bad boys are discounted by $53 on Amazon, which means they are 35% off their price and can be yours for under $100 if you act quickly and pull the trigger on this deal while it's still available.
As a proper Marshall product, the Marshall Major IV deliver pretty good sound with a strong bass. They also offer clear and crisp vocals, although they may be slightly excessive. Purists might not be fans of the headphone sound, but casual listeners who enjoy both heavy bass and clear music will likely appreciate their default sound signature.
In addition to their good sound, the Marshall Major IV also provide amazing battery life. They should be able to offer about 80 hours of listening time on a single charge, which is impressive. Furthermore, they offer fast charging, providing 15 hours of playtime with just a quick 15-minute charge. On top of that, they can be charged wirelessly, which is also pretty remarkable.
However, the biggest downside here is that the Marshall Major IV don't come with an Active Noise Cancellation. Additionally, they have light clamping force, which means they don't provide effective noise isolation.
Recommended Stories
Things that are NOT allowed: