Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Experience Marshall's sound on the cheap and treat yourself to a pair of Marshall Major IV for less than $100

By
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Experience Marshall's sound on the cheap and treat yourself to a pair of Marshall Major IV for less
The moment you see Marshall's engraving on a set of headphones or a Bluetooth speaker, you know two things: first, the device is of high quality, and second, you'll have to spend an arm and a leg to get it. However, it's possible to purchase a Marshall product without breaking the bank. You just need to snag it through a sweet offer like this one.

During our bargain hunting, we spotted a sweet deal on the Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth headphones. At the moment, these bad boys are discounted by $53 on Amazon, which means they are 35% off their price and can be yours for under $100 if you act quickly and pull the trigger on this deal while it's still available.

Marshall Major IV: Save $53!

Get the Marshall Major IV on Amazon and save $53 in the process. The headphones may be budget-friendly, but offer good sound. They can also last around 80 hours on a single charge, which is amazing. Furthermore, they support wireless charging. Their biggest downside is that there is no ANC on board. Nevertheless, these headphones are a real bargain at their current price, so act fast and snag a pair now if not heaving ANC isn't an issue for you.
$53 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon


As a proper Marshall product, the Marshall Major IV deliver pretty good sound with a strong bass. They also offer clear and crisp vocals, although they may be slightly excessive. Purists might not be fans of the headphone sound, but casual listeners who enjoy both heavy bass and clear music will likely appreciate their default sound signature.

In addition to their good sound, the Marshall Major IV also provide amazing battery life. They should be able to offer about 80 hours of listening time on a single charge, which is impressive. Furthermore, they offer fast charging, providing 15 hours of playtime with just a quick 15-minute charge. On top of that, they can be charged wirelessly, which is also pretty remarkable.

However, the biggest downside here is that the Marshall Major IV don't come with an Active Noise Cancellation. Additionally, they have light clamping force, which means they don't provide effective noise isolation.

Recommended Stories
Nevertheless, for under $100, the Marshall Major IV are a real steal. So, unless not having ANC isn't a deal-breaker for you, we suggest taking advantage of this offer now by tapping the deal button at the beginning of the article.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
Amazon still sells the extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 at way better prices
Amazon still sells the extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 at way better prices
Buying a $7 eSIM for a holiday overseas saved my family $2,000 worth of roaming charges
Buying a $7 eSIM for a holiday overseas saved my family $2,000 worth of roaming charges

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless