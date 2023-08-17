Amazon UK turns the Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker into a sinful temptation with a huge 41% discount

Marshall Emberton: Now 41% OFF on Amazon UK! Grab the Marshall Emberton from Amazon UK for £61 OFF its usual price. The speaker is a real bargain at this price, so don't miss out on this deal. £61 off (41%) Buy at Amazon

The Marshall Emberton is not a huge boombox, so don't expect it to be super loud. Also, since it's a small speaker, don't expect a lot of oomph either. That said, it features a balanced sound profile and is loud enough for casual music listening. Also, its small size makes it easy to carry around. Overall, the sound quality is good enough, especially at this hugely discounted price.Additionally, the Marshall Emberton is perfect for the beach. It packs an IPX7 water-resistance rating, which means it can survive splashes of water and even an accidental submersion.As for the battery life, the Marshall Emberton offers up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, if you like to listen to music with the volume turned up to eleven, don't expect the speaker to last 20 hours. Fortunately, the speaker has a gauge for the battery, so you can see how much fuel you have left in the tank with only a glance. There is also fast charging on board. 20 minutes of charging should give you 5 hours of playback.To be honest, there are much better speakers in the usual price range of the Marshall Emberton. So, in ordinary circumstances, we would have advised you to shortlist it. However, Amazon UK's current £61 discount tips the scales in favor of buying the Marshall Emberton. This is why you should just go ahead and get one of these while they are still discounted.