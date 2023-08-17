Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Amazon UK turns the Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker into a sinful temptation with a huge 41% discount

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon UK turns the Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker into a sinful temptation with a huge 41% dis
If you want a nice-sounding portable Bluetooth speaker for the beach but don't want to spend a lot on one, you will be pleased to learn that Amazon UK is currently offering the Marshall Emberton at a sweet, sweet 41% discount. When we convert the percentages into cash, it appears you will save £61 through this deal.

Marshall Emberton: Now 41% OFF on Amazon UK!

Grab the Marshall Emberton from Amazon UK for £61 OFF its usual price. The speaker is a real bargain at this price, so don't miss out on this deal.
£61 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon


The Marshall Emberton is not a huge boombox, so don't expect it to be super loud. Also, since it's a small speaker, don't expect a lot of oomph either. That said, it features a balanced sound profile and is loud enough for casual music listening. Also, its small size makes it easy to carry around. Overall, the sound quality is good enough, especially at this hugely discounted price.

Additionally, the Marshall Emberton is perfect for the beach. It packs an IPX7 water-resistance rating, which means it can survive splashes of water and even an accidental submersion.

As for the battery life, the Marshall Emberton offers up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, if you like to listen to music with the volume turned up to eleven, don't expect the speaker to last 20 hours. Fortunately, the speaker has a gauge for the battery, so you can see how much fuel you have left in the tank with only a glance. There is also fast charging on board. 20 minutes of charging should give you 5 hours of playback.

To be honest, there are much better speakers in the usual price range of the Marshall Emberton. So, in ordinary circumstances, we would have advised you to shortlist it. However, Amazon UK's current £61 discount tips the scales in favor of buying the Marshall Emberton. This is why you should just go ahead and get one of these while they are still discounted.

Popular stories

With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Gboard is getting a glow up with its next update: here are some of the new features
Gboard is getting a glow up with its next update: here are some of the new features
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless