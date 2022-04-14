Many Spotify users are tormented by a nasty bug

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

If you are experiencing problems with Spotify, you are not alone. It appears that the latest update of the music streaming app has introduced a bug with it on Android devices, and many users report problems such as sudden crashes and interruptions in playback (via).There are also reports saying that the Now Playing bar does not appear anymore. The Spotify app doesn't behave as it should when users are listening to a song or a podcast and doesn't show the bar that lets you control the playback.The issues were noticed on phones running Android 12 — mostly spotted on Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones, although some individuals also noticed them on OnePlus smartphones. Though, the amount of reports may directly correlate to the relative popularity of the aforementioned devices.Currently, there is no information on what causes the bug. The streaming service has officially acknowledged the problem and, on its community website, asked those affected to provide additional information about the issues they are experiencing. We couldn't replicate the issue on our phones — perhaps it is tied to a very specific condition, which would explain why Spotify is having trouble tracking it downThe version that introduced the bug in Spotify is 8.7.20.1261. Yes, it is possible to resolve the issues by installing an older version, but since Spotify doesn’t allow app archiving websites to host its app, it is safer to wait for the streaming service to roll out an update that fixes the problems.There are various risks when downloading apps from untrusted sources, and you never know what malware could be embedded into the code of the app.