Worried about getting fired, man blames Siri for cursing out his boss in an email

We've all watched in horror as autocorrect on our phones has changed a friendly message into an angry, threatening message. Or a perfectly "PG" rated message was turned into an 'X' rated missive thanks to autocorrect. But in a new twist, according to TimesNowNews , a Twitter user shared how a comment he didn't mean to include in an email to his boss was picked up by his Apple Watch and was included in the message.







The Twitter user, who goes by the handle of Meech (@MediumSizeMeech), explained in a tweet exactly what happened. "Just got a message from my boss about something I very CLEARLY put in an email and I replied on my Apple Watch but then said aloud 'did you not fuckin read?' And it SENT THAT TOO."





Afraid of being fired by his boss, Meech immediately called him; thinking quickly on his feet, he blamed Siri. He told the boss "Is there anything else you need! Siri is awful!" The ruse worked as Meech sent word in a follow-up tweet that he still has his job.





Meanwhile, some of the responses from the peanut gallery were worthy of passing along. ""Wish my Apple Watch could do this," said one comment. Another Twitter member wrote, "What I’m most impressed by is that your watch didn’t sub in "ducking" for "f******"…you’ve got Siri trained, sir."





To avoid something like this from happening to you, proofread all important messages or emails meant for your clients, boss, spouse, and best friend before you hit the send button.

