Major TikTok update brings Group Chats and stickers in direct messages
TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform, has just announced a major update coming. The app will be getting group chats, which is something that the platform didn't have until now. Also, stickers are coming to direct messages as well.
Before the update, TikTok users could message each other, but in a private chat. This feature can also help share videos with others. And now, TikTok is introducing group chats. You can have up to 32 people in a group chat, and the feature isn't available to teens from 13 to 15.
Of course, you'll be able to mute or block users in a chat. You can also report messages or the entire chat if things go haywire.
On top of that, this update brings stickers to direct messages, which is another fun addition. You can create your own stickers using the new TikTok Stickers platform.
Group Chats is a great addition to TikTok. Although I think this feature is more suited for messaging apps like WhatsApp and the like, that doesn't stop TikTok from experimenting with it and possibly people liking it. Sharing fun videos with a group and all commenting on it is probably a nice form of entertainment, although I personally would prefer all of us to watch something in the living room...
Recently, TikTok announced a feature called "Sound Search", which imitates Google Lens' Hum to Seach - it will help you find a song by singing, humming, or playing it. For now, though, this feature isn't available to everyone and TikTok is yet to share details on when it will launch officially.
